Mango festival in Delhi: Sindoor saga continues, lovers of king of fruits have a blast!

Sweet, tangy, juicy tales of more than 400 mango varieties took over Delhi as Thyagaraj Stadium recorded some no-so-aam encounters. At the annual Mango Festival, by Delhi Tourism, here’s how visitors relished the king of fruits and indulged in nostalgic tales from childhood. The annual Mango Festival by Delhi Tourism was held at Thyagaraj Stadium this year. (Photos: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Shahdara resident Meenakshi Rana, her daughter Priyanshi, and daughter-in-law Akansha got their hands on Himsagar and Totapuri mangoes.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Yash and Aditi Roy run the Insta handle delhi_shehar_mein.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Yash, a lifestyle influencer on Instagram, shares, “We came here to shoot for our social media followers, but ended up being blown away ourselves!”

Lifestyle influencer Aditi Roy adds, “Langda is our fave, so we came for it. But here the variety is insane... We’re spoilt for choice”

Mohd Mujib, from UP, shows Sindoor mango. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Mohd Mujib, a Mango grower from Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces by naming a mango after Operation Sindoor. He s,ays “Yeh bright red Sindoor mango humari defence forces ko humara salaam hai!”

Three generations of a family of mango growers came together to exhibit their love for the fruit. (L-R) Raghuvanshi Singh Chauhan, Arun Kumar Singh, Ramveer Singh Chauhan, and Anshuman Singh Chauhan. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Three generations of a family of mango growers narrated their love for the fruit and how they would pick it from the trees once upon a time. The youngest among them, Anshuman Singh Chauhan (extreme right), says with a smile as if calling out to the mangoes to fall from the trees themselves since the Insta generation is mostly busy browsing through mobile. Anshuman says, “Ab khud hi gir jao tum toot kar zameen par, patthar maarne waala bachpan mobile mein vyast hai!”

Farmer Radhe Baba, from Kisan Mango Society, refers to mangoes as his “children”.

Dr Dimple, a resident of south Delhi's Kailash Colony, says, “This is my first-time at this festival and I’m stunned seeing the variety of mangoes here.”(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Suhaag Sindoor is no more a Hindi film title but also a mango now!

Move beyond supernatural fantasy drama on TV, and try Nagin mango!

This Karela (bitter gourd) will taste sweet.

Story by Isha Yadav

