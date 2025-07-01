Mango festival in Delhi: Sindoor saga continues, lovers of king of fruits have a blast!

Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium saw 400 plus mango varieties at the annual Mango Festival by Delhi Tourism. Visitors indulged in sweet, juicy and tangy tales. Read on
Sweet, tangy, juicy tales of more than 400 mango varieties took over Delhi as Thyagaraj Stadium recorded some no-so-aam encounters. At the annual Mango Festival, by Delhi Tourism, here’s how visitors relished the king of fruits and indulged in nostalgic tales from childhood.
Yash, a lifestyle influencer on Instagram, shares, “We came here to shoot for our social media followers, but ended up being blown away ourselves!”
Lifestyle influencer Aditi Roy adds, “Langda is our fave, so we came for it. But here the variety is insane... We’re spoilt for choice”
Mohd Mujib, a Mango grower from Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces by naming a mango after Operation Sindoor. He s,ays “Yeh bright red Sindoor mango humari defence forces ko humara salaam hai!”
Three generations of a family of mango growers narrated their love for the fruit and how they would pick it from the trees once upon a time. The youngest among them, Anshuman Singh Chauhan (extreme right), says with a smile as if calling out to the mangoes to fall from the trees themselves since the Insta generation is mostly busy browsing through mobile. Anshuman says, “Ab khud hi gir jao tum toot kar zameen par, patthar maarne waala bachpan mobile mein vyast hai!”