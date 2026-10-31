Mela rides: Who’s minding the swings at Delhi-NCR's festive melas?

The lights are dazzling, the chaat stalls are buzzing and somewhere above the crowd, a giant wheel is spinning against the night sky. From Dussehra to Diwali, festive melas across Delhi-NCR are drawing crowds, with towering swings and high-speed rides adding to the excitement. But before you buckle in, have you ever wondered who checks whether these rides are safe?

From civic permissions and mechanical inspections to crowd management and fire precautions, several agencies have a role to play in organizing a mela. (Photo: Sakib Ali/ HT(for representational purpose only))

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With videos of gravity-defying swings going viral on social media and a recent ride malfunction at a Dussehra mela in Vikaspuri leaving several visitors injured, safety has become a talking point amid the festive rush. After all, the thrill of a giant wheel is one thing, but knowing it has been properly tested is quite another.

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For organisers, the preparations begin well before the first ticket is sold. Raman, part of the organising team of a Dussehra and Diwali mela in Dwarka Sector 10, tells us that setting up these attractions takes days of assembly and technical inspections. “For us, visitor safety is paramount because a single mechanical failure destroys public trust and ruins the festive spirit,” he shares.

But keeping these temporary amusement rides running involves more than the organisers alone. From civic permissions and mechanical inspections to crowd management and fire precautions, several agencies have a role to play. So, who checks what, and where does the responsibility ultimately lie? Here’s how Delhi’s festive rides get the green light.

THE SAFETY CHECK

The Paperwork

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{{^usCountry}} Before a swing starts spinning, organisers must obtain multiple clearances. An MCD official says site plans, land NOCs, structural stability certificates and electrical fitness reports must be uploaded online. “If a mela or individual ride is found operating without these mandatory approvals, action is initiated under the DMC Act to seal or shut down the setup,” the official says. Fire Safety {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before a swing starts spinning, organisers must obtain multiple clearances. An MCD official says site plans, land NOCs, structural stability certificates and electrical fitness reports must be uploaded online. “If a mela or individual ride is found operating without these mandatory approvals, action is initiated under the DMC Act to seal or shut down the setup,” the official says. Fire Safety {{/usCountry}}

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Temporary melas follow an advisory and self-declaration system for fire safety. Delhi Fire Service chief AK Malik says organisers must declare compliance with prescribed standards and arrange fire precautions. Standby fire tenders can be requested on a paid basis, subject to availability. “The ultimate responsibility for compliance lies with the organiser,” he says.

The Police's Role

Seeing police personnel at a mela doesn’t mean they inspect ride safety. Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special CP (Law and Order, Zone-I), Delhi Police, says they handle security, crowds and crime prevention. “Inspecting mechanical rides is not the police’s job as that falls under the competent civic and technical authorities,” he clarifies.

The Test Run

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It’s not just about assembling a giant wheel and switching it on. Raman, part of a mela organising team in Dwarka Sector 10, says certified engineers inspect joints, motors and emergency brakes. “Beyond the formal clearances, we conduct mandatory trial runs every morning before opening the gates to the public,” he says.

WHO’S LIABLE IF A RIDE FAILS?

While the district magistrate’s office issues licences after obtaining NOCs from agencies including the MCD, ride owners are responsible for maintenance and safety

Before you scream, do a safety check!

Buckle up: Check that safety bars and harnesses lock properly.

2. Watch the operator: Avoid rides where the person at the controls appears distracted.

3. Look around: Unstable supports, damaged cables or heavily rusted joints are warning signs.

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4. Don’t squeeze in: Follow height, age and capacity restrictions, even if there’s room for one more person.