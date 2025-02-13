No date, no problem: Head to feisty anti-Valentine’s Day parties

Valentine’s Day is getting a rebellious makeover. Across cities, the anti-love movement is taking over, especially when it comes to the dance floor. From neon-drenched club nights to playful “no couples allowed” bashes, February 14 is now also about the celebration of fierce individuality. Even outside India, the anti-love movement is catching on.

At The Weekend BYOB, Noida, The Anti-Love Fest is designed for singles looking to rebel. It includes a dart-throwing contest to release pent-up emotions, a chance to burn your ex’s pictures and a heartbreak playlist to dance and scream to. “We believe that singles deserve a night to shine, and we’re committed to making it a night to remember,” says operations head Saurabh Bawa. Meanwhile, Kitty Su at The Lalit, Delhi, is also challenging the traditional Valentine’s Day by featuring drag kings and queens in their bash. “V-Day has historically been a very heteronormative concept. It did not align with queer culture. So, we started this party where we want to talk about rebellion and singlehood,” says general manager Aashin Moitra.

This concept is prevalent beyond the Capital. At The Bah, Bangalore, there’s a T-G1-S (Thank God I’m Single!) bash which is all about celebrating solo life. For every year you’ve been single since the legal drinking age of 21, you get a free shot. “Our concept arises from the fact that you don’t need a partner to enjoy an occasion like Valentine’s Day, and self-love is worth celebrating too,” says operating officer Arpita Ganesh.

Even grocery apps, like Blinkit and Zepto, are rebranding their app categories to match different relationship statuses. Instead of just ‘Romantic Gifts’, you’ll now find sections like ‘Single’ (snacks, date-ready makeup), ‘Complicated’ (ice cream, stress-eating essentials) and ‘Married’ (bulk groceries, home decor).