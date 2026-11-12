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Ramayana: Rise of a Legend: Movie halls see a wave of devotion as viewers fold hands, ditch footwear

Ever since Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has released, theatres are seeing a wave of devotion with viewers approaching the mythological epic with reverence

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 21:05:41 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Remember when moviegoers turned cinema halls into makeshift temples during the release of Jai Santoshi Maa (1975)? Many left their footwear outside and watched the film with folded hands. A similar trend is now emerging with the recent release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Reels on social media capturing audience reactions show viewers approaching the mythological epic with reverence.

HT Image
HT Image

Some have reportedly avoided recliner seats, worried that stretching their feet towards the screen depicting Lord Ram would be disrespectful. Others have been spotted removing their slippers before entering the theatre, much like they would outside a temple. For these viewers, watching the film is more than a cinematic experience; it is an expression of devotion. Some, however, have given the movie going experience a humorous twist.

Audience gives a humorous twist to movie-going experience of watching the film in IMAX but getting the front row tickets.
 
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