Rongali Bihu celebrations in Delhi's CP: Husori Bihu dance, Richa Bharadwaj's music pay tribute to Assam's rich culture

Marking the onset of the Assamese New Year is Rongali Bihu (Bohag Bihu), which was recently celebrated with an exuberance that bridges tradition and togetherness. The annual event, by Assam Association Delhi, was this year celebrated at Central Park in Connaught Place, to pay a vibrant tribute to Assam’s rich cultural tapestry that includes dazzling colours, pulsing rhythms, and poetic movements. The event held at Central Park in Connaught Place saw performances by artistes from Delhi as well as Assam.(Photos: HTBS)

A Husori Bihu performance by Delhi-based artistes.

The evening commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a chorus presentation by some of the Assamese residing in Delhi. Their act stirred emotion and pride. A spirited Husori Bihu performance then pumped in much joy as city-based artists showcased their talent and community spirit. “No Bihu celebration is complete without the spirited swirls of the Bihu dance, and this one was no exception. It wasn’t just the Assamese attendees who joined in the revelry... People from all walks of life joined in, and faces lit as the beats of dhols were heard. The sense of community and shared joy was palpable,” said Deepanjali Dutta, president of Assam Association Delhi.

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Ranjumoni Saikia (sitting) performed along with her troupe.

An extraordinary footfall was witnessed as the artistes took the stage. This included not just those who have their roots in the Northeastern state but also curious art and culture enthusiasts from across India, who were drawn by the sheer energy and beauty of the festivities. This was true even during the Sattriya performance by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Ranjumoni Saikia and troupe, which offered an elegant glimpse into the classical dance form rooted in Assam’s monastic heritage.

Richa Bharadwaj mesmerised the crowd with her soulful singing.

But the star of the evening remained Richa Bharadwaj, who compelled the crowd to sway and sing along as she cast a spell with her soulful classics. Her performance indeed struck a nostalgic chord with melodies that have stood the test of time.

