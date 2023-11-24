Sold out! Delhi shopped for all this on Black Friday

The craze for Black Friday Sale took over Delhi, and how! Here's all that the residents of NCR shopped for, so much that these went out of stock within the first few hours of the sale! If you are yet to check the websites, here’s what you would definitely find as ‘sold out’: Black Friday Sale in Delhi made Delhiites splurge at e-commerce portals. (Shutterstock)

Delhiites don’t mind the colour of mobiles when it comes to grabbing a good deal as all colours of this mobile phone model went out of stock.

Sumit Kumar, city head (Delhi), Flipkart, says: “Oppo F17 PRO, which was offered at a price of ₹23,990 was sold out within four hours of the Black Friday Sale going live! It looks like people were waiting to order on Thursday midnight."

The Nykaa Pink Friday sale is on till November 27.

Rahul Kan, regional manager (Delhi), Nykaa, informs: “7,453 lipsticks in different shades got sold out within the first 24 hours! This liquid lipstick ( ₹625) was offered at ₹325 and is part of our recent limited edition.”

All colours of this JBL speaker went out of stock on Amazon.

Harsh Bhardwaj, regional manager (Delhi), Amazon India, says: “As an ace-seller in electronics, the most selling item for our Black Friday sale have been the speakers and headphones on the website. The JBL Charge 4 portable speaker got sold out within an hour when the sale went live on the midnight of November 24 (Thursday). We had 1,200 pieces in stock and not even one is left now."

The pink-tailored jacket from Mango was the most ordered item by Delhiites who shopped on Myntra,

“With winters kicking in for Northern India, Delhiites have gone all out for puffer jackets, leather jackets and overcoats from high-end brands. A pink tailored jacket from Mango was the very first item to get sold out on the website as we offered a 40% discount on it. The traffic on the website has gone up from 60,000 visitors per hour to 3,73,000 visitors per hour from Delhi ever since the sale has been live on Friday.” Vijay Kumar, regional sourcing maanager, Myntra

Ajio Luxe have upto 60% to 90% off on their website.

Tanvi Narvekar, senior general manager, Ajio Luxe, shares: “There’s a 60%-90% sale on our website and the first thing that Delhiites went all out for were the Coach tote bags. Almost 30,000 bags of different designs were sold out within 14 hours. Most bags were marked down on price from ₹50,999 to ₹29,900 due to the discount and hence such a reaction was only natural!”

