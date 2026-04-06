Olympians, cricket star and shooting champ share relevance of sport for peace amid rising global tensions

While some believe sport helps bridge borders, others feel it gives individuals a purpose that leaves little room for hate. There are also rising sports stars who recognise the power of their voice as role models in spreading messages of peace and unity. On the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, athletes from Delhi-NCR reflect on how sport can foster unity, respect and understanding in a world grappling with rising tensions. Boxer Jaismine Lamboriya, wrestler Ravi Dahiya, cricketer Vansh Bedi and shooter Neeru Dhanda. (Photos: Instagram) A universal language and being role models

Vansh Bedi, Delhi state cricketer and a former wicketkeeper-batter with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Vansh Bedi, Delhi state cricketer and a former wicketkeeper-batter with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, says few things connect strangers as instantly as sport. “Sports has the power to build bridges where words sometimes fail. Sports is understood everywhere. You don’t need to speak the same language to celebrate a goal, applaud a great shot, or feel the tension of a close match. This shared excitement builds connections between people from different cultures, religions, and countries. Also, as a young athlete, a lot of younger kids look up to us, so this is a privilege. Athletes often become global voices for unity and equality. When players speak about respect, anti-racism, or peace, their influence reaches millions of fans worldwide.” It gives you a purpose, no time for hate

Neeru Dhanda, member of the Indian Shooting Team.

Neeru Dhanda, member of the Indian shooting team and a world champion at the Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan last year, believes sport often begins with a personal goal. But in the process, it teaches something far bigger. That when you are driven by purpose, there is little space left for negativity. “Sports is a beautiful way in life to give yourself a purpose that you chase. That purpose gives you a goal and to achieve that goal you must be focused and disciplined. When there is something you are chasing, there is no time to absorb hate or spread hate. When athletes from rival nations compete respectfully, it reminds people that those across borders are individuals with the same passions and dreams. Millions at home watching moments like opposition players hugging after intense matches or exchanging jerseys on their televisions instill a feeling of peace and love.” Building bridges and learning unity at the grassroots

Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya.

Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya believes global tournaments — especially at the age-group level — play a crucial role in teaching young athletes the value of unity and respect. “Peace-building through sports can happen at the age-group level. I remember as a young upcoming athlete, we used to travel and compete against youth teams from across the world, from different backgrounds. At first we would think that this person may speak a different language or have a different culture, but as humans we are so in sync. We share the same interest and passion, so we quickly become friends. It taught us tolerance, teamwork, and respect. When children grow up playing together, it reduces prejudice and builds compassion. The more global tournaments happen at age-group levels, the more positive impact sports can have on the world.” Teaches the line between competition and harboring malice

Olympian boxer Jaismine Lamboriya.