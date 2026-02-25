Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    T20 World Cup 2026 | HT City Super Over ft Nepal cricketer Aasif Sheikh

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup players take to HT City rapid-fire hot seat to reveal their fave Bollywood actor, food, and more

    Published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:23 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Nepal wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh opens up on loving Wankhede’s buzz, his Bollywood dream co-star, and a special message for Indian fans. He shares it all in our rapid-fire hot seat

    Aasif Sheikh (Photo: Aasif Sheikh/IG)
    Aasif Sheikh (Photo: Aasif Sheikh/IG)

    Who is the most stylish cricketer in the Nepal team?

    Kushal Bhurtel

    Which Indian stadium has the best atmosphere?

    Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

    If you could have one Indian cricketer, past or present, in your team, who would it be?

    Rohit Sharma

    If you could act in a Bollywood film, which actor would you want to star with?

    Shah Rukh Khan

    What is your favourite Indian dish?

    Vada Pav

    One Indian word you have learnt on this tour?

    I knew every term before this tour

    If you had to DM one Indian player from the current World Cup team for batting tips, who are you texting?

    Abhishek Sharma

    If you could face one Indian bowler in the nets just for fun, who would it be?

    Jasprit Bumrah

    What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear “India”?

    Cricket

    One message for your Indian fans?

    Please continue to support Nepal and Nepali cricket along with India

    Which four teams will make the semi-finals?

    India, South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Leisure/T20 World Cup 2026 | HT City Super Over Ft Nepal Cricketer Aasif Sheikh
    News/Htcity/Leisure/T20 World Cup 2026 | HT City Super Over Ft Nepal Cricketer Aasif Sheikh
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes