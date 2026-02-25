T20 World Cup 2026 | HT City Super Over ft Nepal cricketer Aasif Sheikh

The Nepal wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh opens up on loving Wankhede’s buzz, his Bollywood dream co-star, and a special message for Indian fans. He shares it all in our rapid-fire hot seat
Who is the most stylish cricketer in the Nepal team?
Kushal Bhurtel
Which Indian stadium has the best atmosphere?
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
If you could have one Indian cricketer, past or present, in your team, who would it be?
Rohit Sharma
If you could act in a Bollywood film, which actor would you want to star with?
Shah Rukh Khan
What is your favourite Indian dish?
Vada Pav
One Indian word you have learnt on this tour?
I knew every term before this tour
If you had to DM one Indian player from the current World Cup team for batting tips, who are you texting?
Abhishek Sharma
If you could face one Indian bowler in the nets just for fun, who would it be?
Jasprit Bumrah
What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear “India”?
Cricket
One message for your Indian fans?
Please continue to support Nepal and Nepali cricket along with India
Which four teams will make the semi-finals?
India, South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka