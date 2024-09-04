A cheesy delight: TasteAtlas releases a list of best cheeses in the world

A bit of cheese can make every dish a little better. From 1,378 catalogued cheeses and 24,296 valid user ratings, TasteAtlas has listed the best types of cheese from different parts of the world. Here are the five best types of cheese that are a must-try! Best cheeses of the world according to a list by TasteAtlas.(Photos: Adobe Stock)

Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Made from raw and semi-skimmed cow milk, it has a nutty and robust flavour with a slight sweetness to it. It has a hard and gritter exterior texture and can last up to 12 months. Hailing from Italy, it is considered one of the most prestigious cheeses in the world. When considering this cheese's production methods, very strict regulations are followed. It can be used to make an array of dishes such as pasta, risotto and soups. Parmigiano adds a creaminess and a depth of flavour to the dishes.

Mozzarella di Bufala campana

Mozzarella di Bufala campana(Photo: Adobe Stock)

This cheese, produced in Campania or the neighbouring regions of Lazio, Apulia, and Molise, is fresh and stringy and is made from domestic water buffalo milk. Traditional methods are used in the production of this cheese which have been passed down from generations. It has a smooth texture and a bright white colour with a slightly acidic flavour. It can be accompanied by cherry tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Perfect for filling sandwiches, pizzas, and salads.

Stracchino di Crescenza

This cheese is mainly used as a spread, hailing from Lombardy’s Po Valley. It has a soft and creamy texture and often tastes sweet and fruity with a hint of acidity. Stracchino is often served on bruschetta with a drizzle of honey or a dollop of jam and makes a delicious filling for sandwiches, especially when paired with prosciutto or salami. Fresh fruits and a glass of white are also great pairings for this cheese.

Graviera Naxou

Graviera Naxou(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Graviera is a semi-hard cheese and made from a mixture of pasteurised cow, sheep, and about 20 per cent goat milk. It has a rich and nutty flavour with a firm texture. It is an ideal cheese to enjoy as an appetiser or grated over pasta and can also be used in baking to add a rich flavour and a golden crust.

Queijo Serra da Estrela

Queijo Serra da Estrela(Photo: Adobe Stock)

It is a Portuguese semi-soft cheese made from the milk of Bordaleira Serra da Estrela and Churra Mondegueira sheep. This cheese has a nutty flavour and leaves a slightly sweet aftertaste. It is a popular choice for cheese platters and can be paired with types of cheese, fruits and nuts. It is also an ideal option to add to salads, pasta and soups.