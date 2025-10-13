This no-cook mithai recipe will be a hot favourite for your Diwali bash!

Now while you can literally smell the mirth in the air, the never ending to-do lists can surely be a damper in how you enjoy the big Diwali week — and the worries triple over if you're hosting. This little sweet treat however, is the perfect pick me up, both to make and to devour. Follow the recipe below.

No cook mithai Ingredients: Milk powder - 1.5 cups, desiccated coconut powder - 1/2 cup, sugar powder - 1/2 cup, milk - 1/4 cup, crushed dry fruits (of your choice) - as much as you'd like, desi ghee, chandi ka warq

Method: Mix the milk powder, desiccated coconut powder and sugar powder. Add the milk and mix with your hand till you achieve a proper, slightly sticky dough. Divide the dough into two parts. Take one half, stretch it out and roll it into a circle. Generously sprinkle the crushed dry fruits on this before rolling it into a cylinder. Make sure the cylinder is fairly thick. Now roll the other half of the dough out, large enough to wrap the first dry fruit coated half and make sure to seal its edges so that it appears neat — we eat with our eyes after all! Put this into the fridge to let it set. Take it out and carefully coat the surface of the mithai with the chandi ka warq. Cut this log length-wise into half moon bites and serve up to your guests. This mithai holds well for a few days in the fridge.

Side note: The dough will be evidently sticky, hence rolling it out on a plain surface won't do. Roll out the dough instead, on a piece of parchment paper lightly coated with some ghee to allow easy lifting and rolling, as the recipe demands.

(recipe from Spoons of Dilli)

Will you be trying your hand at this chewy, nutty DIY mithai recipe this Diwali?