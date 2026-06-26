From naan to napolitana: Here's what your favourite footballers like to eat

Footballers may spend their days following carefully curated nutrition plans, but off the pitch, many of the world’s biggest stars still find comfort in the dishes that remind them of home. From childhood favourites passed down through generations to indulgent treats enjoyed in moderation, these meals offer a glimpse into the personalities and cultural roots of the players fans admire. Norwegian player Erling Haaland’s revelation that he loves Indian cuisine, especially butter chicken and garlic naan, has delighted Indian fans Erling Haaland - Butter chicken and garlic naan

The Norwegian striker recently spoke about his love for Indian food, making it his go-to choice for cheat meals! “I love Indian food, to be honest,” he said, sending desi fans into a frenzy. His favourites include butter chicken paired with garlic naan. He also spoke about enjoying lamb chops and chicken tikka masala, naming his favourite Indian eatery, the family-run New Delhi Restaurant in Oslo. Mohamed Salah - Koshari

The Egyptian icon is often linked with koshari, Egypt’s beloved national dish. The hearty street-food staple brings together rice, lentils, pasta, chickpeas, spiced tomato sauce and crisp fried onions. For Salah, whose professional diet is tightly managed, koshari works as a homegrown comfort dish closely tied to Egypt’s food culture and his public image as one of the country’s biggest sporting stars. Lionel Messi - Milanesa napolitana

The Argentina captain’s favourite comfort food is widely reported to be milanesa napolitana, an Argentine classic made with breaded meat topped with tomato sauce, ham and melted cheese. Often served with fries or mashed potatoes, it is the kind of home-style dish Messi has been linked to since childhood, especially when prepared by his mother, Celia. For him, it remains a taste of his homeland. Lamine Yamal - Arroz con pollo y salsa de cacahuete

For the Spanish teenage sensation, comfort comes in the form of arroz con pollo y salsa de cacahuete, that is rice with chicken and peanut sauce. The dish is linked to his mother’s Equatorial Guinean roots and has been described as a childhood staple. Reports suggest his mother would prepare it before important matches, making it less of a “cheat meal” and more a reminder of home, family and support. Harry Kane - Salmon, rice and vegetables

The England captain keeps his food choices simple and performance-focused. Kane has spoken about loving salmon with rice and vegetables, a meal that fits elite football nutrition: protein for recovery, carbs for fuel and vegetables for micronutrients. He has also said he varies his meals depending on training load, leaning more on carbs before matches and lighter protein-heavy meals on easier days. Cristiano Ronaldo - Bacalhau à Brás