India returns to The 50 Best Restaurants top 50 after 22 years

Two restaurants based in India have secured places in The 50 Best Restaurants 2026, marking the country’s return to the global top 50 after more than two decades.

(L-R) Masque in Mumbai, Naar in Kasauli

Mumbai’s Masque has been ranked No. 26, while NAAR, located in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, has claimed the No. 49 spot. The rankings were announced at an awards ceremony in Lima, Peru, on November 4.

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{{^usCountry}} The last time an India-based restaurant featured in the global top 50 was in 2004, when New Delhi’s Bukhara made the list. The rankings also saw recognition for Indian chefs overseas. Bangkok’s Gaggan, founded by Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Anand, secured the No. 2 position globally and was named The Best Restaurant in Asia 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last time an India-based restaurant featured in the global top 50 was in 2004, when New Delhi’s Bukhara made the list. The rankings also saw recognition for Indian chefs overseas. Bangkok’s Gaggan, founded by Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Anand, secured the No. 2 position globally and was named The Best Restaurant in Asia 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Published by William Reed, The 50 Best Restaurants is an annual global dining ranking compiled through votes from an independent academy of more than 1,100 chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, critics and well-travelled diners across 28 regions. Voters must have dined at the restaurants they nominate within the preceding 18 months.