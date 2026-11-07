...
...
Next Story

India returns to The 50 Best Restaurants top 50 after 22 years

After a 22-year absence, India is back in the global top 50, with restaurants from Mumbai and Kasauli making the list.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 20:26:13 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Two restaurants based in India have secured places in The 50 Best Restaurants 2026, marking the country’s return to the global top 50 after more than two decades.

(L-R) Masque in Mumbai, Naar in Kasauli
(L-R) Masque in Mumbai, Naar in Kasauli

Mumbai’s Masque has been ranked No. 26, while NAAR, located in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, has claimed the No. 49 spot. The rankings were announced at an awards ceremony in Lima, Peru, on November 4.

Published by William Reed, The 50 Best Restaurants is an annual global dining ranking compiled through votes from an independent academy of more than 1,100 chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, critics and well-travelled diners across 28 regions. Voters must have dined at the restaurants they nominate within the preceding 18 months.

 
food
Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/India returns to The 50 Best Restaurants top 50 after 22 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks