Looking for fuss-free festive gifts? These luxury hampers make a thoughtful pick

There’s something special about the festive season that makes us want to give a little more to the people we care about. But if you’re drawing a blank on what to gift, luxury hampers are an easy way to get it right. Think gourmet treats, festive favourites and thoughtful extras that make unwrapping just as exciting as receiving.

LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group’s festive hamper collection

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One hamper that is sure to impress is from LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group’s festive hamper collection, which brings together traditional Indian sweets with luxurious lifestyle products. With four options to choose from, the range caters to different budgets and tastes.

Silver hamper | ₹ 3,999

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This hamper features mocha and raspberry chocolates, gond ke ladoo with nuts and coconut, dried gulab, double chocolate chunk cookies, til and jaggery nankhatai, khasta mathri and bhakarwadi bites. Spiced cashews, curry-spiced makhana and masala chai round out the selection.

Gold hamper | ₹ 4,999

Along with the festive sweets and savouries, the Gold hamper adds sour lemon and chilli-roasted almonds, organic wild forest honey and a KSF candle.

Platinum hamper | ₹ 6,999

The most extensive of the three food-focused hampers includes the same mix of sweets, cookies and savouries, with additions such as Baluchi spice mix, instant coffee, a bottle of wine and a KSF candle.

Kitty Su Beauty hamper | ₹ 15,000

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{{^usCountry}} For those looking beyond food, this option includes a Spiceology roller, two lipsticks, a Kronokare kit, a Kronokare candle and the book Hospitality With A Heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those looking beyond food, this option includes a Spiceology roller, two lipsticks, a Kronokare kit, a Kronokare candle and the book Hospitality With A Heart. {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Ravi Kant, Cluster Corporate Chef North at The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, said, “Festivals are about creating moments of joy, sharing and togetherness. Our festive hampers have been curated to reflect this sentiment through a combination of traditional Indian flavours, contemporary gourmet creations and thoughtful lifestyle offerings. With a range of choices, we hope to make festive gifting both memorable and meaningful for our guests and patrons.”

From familiar festive favourites such as gond ke ladoo, nankhatai and mathri to flavoured chocolates and spiced nuts, the collection combines traditional treats with contemporary additions. The hampers are available for personal gifting and corporate occasions.

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