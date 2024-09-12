Love Korean food? Learn to make Songpyeon at KCCI for free!

Discover the rich flavors and traditions of Korean cuisine by participating in an exciting and hands-on workshop at the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI). Dive into the art of making Songpyeon, a cherished traditional Korean dessert that bears a resemblance to the Indian Gujiya. This delightful experience is completely free and will allow you to enjoy the process of crafting this special rice cake, which is an integral part of Korea's Chuseok festival. Songpyeon, a traditional Korean dessert that bears a resemblance to the Indian Gujiya

Chuseok, often referred to as the Korean harvest festival, is a time when Korean families come together to express gratitude for the year’s harvest and honor their ancestors. It’s akin to India’s Baisakhi or Pongal, which are also harvest celebrations. During Chuseok, families traditionally make and share Songpyeon, a steamed rice cake filled with a variety of sweet or savory fillings. This ritual is not only a culinary tradition but also a way to celebrate togetherness and heritage.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India, elaborated on the significance of the event: “At Korean Cultural Centre India, we are excited to celebrate Chuseok, which holds deep cultural importance in Korea. This festival brings families together in a spirit of gratitude and remembrance. Songpyeon is a beloved part of these celebrations, much like Gujiya is during Holi in India. Our workshop will provide an opportunity for around 100 Indian youngsters to learn the art of making Songpyeon and immerse themselves in the Chuseok festivities.”

In addition to the Songpyeon-making workshop, the event will feature fun Korean games, adding an extra layer of enjoyment and cultural immersion!