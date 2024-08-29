Must-try breakfast spots in Delhi this season

As September approaches and the mornings become cooler and more refreshing, it's the ideal time to savour a delightful breakfast. Here are some spots one (read foodie) shouldn’t miss: Breakfast menu at Colocal

La Croûte

Nestled in Sunder Nagar, it offers a charming breakfast experience that’s perfect for any morning. From 8 AM to 12 PM, indulge in freshly baked quiches, gourmet sandwiches, vibrant salads, and hearty grills, all crafted in their open kitchen. Their breakfast menu features favorites like scrambled, fried, or omelette-style eggs, served with grilled tomato, house salad, multigrain toast, and garlic smashed potatoes. Don’t miss the Croissant Breakfast Sando, Breakfast for Champions, and Poached Eggs Florentine. With add-ons like smoked salmon, chicken ham, or sausages, La Croûte promises a delicious and cozy start to your day.

Location: 18, Main Market, New Khanna Market, Sunder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Cost for Two: Rs. 1200

Indian Republic Canteen

They have unveiled a new breakfast menu, offering a delicious range of morning treats. From 8 AM to 11 AM, enjoy a blend of traditional and contemporary dishes that cater to every palate. Indulge in the nostalgic taste of Nagori Halwa, savor the spicy Bedmi Sabzi with lentil-stuffed puris and potato curry, or relish the light and tangy Indori Poha. For a nutritious option, try the protein-packed Besan Chilla with chutney or the refreshing Banana Muesli Bowl. South Indian enthusiasts can delight in a crispy Dosa served with sambar and chutneys, while the Bombay Sandwich offers a taste of Mumbai’s vibrant street food. Pair your meal with fresh seasonal juices for a refreshing finish.

Location: H-26, Connaught Circle, Block H, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Roastery Coffee House, Dwarka

Spanning 3000 sqft, this pet-friendly roastery café combines modern Indian minimalist design with a warm, inviting ambiance. Renowned for its premium Indian coffee beans sourced from estates like Thogarihunkal, Baarbara, and Tribo, the café offers expertly brewed beverages alongside a tempting breakfast menu.

Start your day with their Breakfast Platter, indulge in various egg preparations like Fried Egg and Mushroom or the Roastery Special Sunny-Side Up, and explore their extensive sandwich offerings, including Spinach and Corn, and Chicken Mac and Cheese. With additional options like salads and bread preparations, including Avocado Bruschetta, it ensures a satisfying morning dining experience, perfectly complemented by their specially roasted coffee.

Location: Plot No 3, Pocket C, Sector 17, Dwarka, Opposite Delhi International School

Cost for two: Rs. 1,000

Timings: 8 am–11 pm

Colocal

Serving delicious breakfast options like English breakfast platters, granola bowls, pancakes, waffles, a variety of bruschetta, toasts, croissants, sandwiches and salads, Colocal's diverse menu serves patrons with varied palates. The cafe also offers a selection of hot and cold chocolate-based beverages made with chocolate from their in-house bean-to-bar chocolate factory to start your day on a sweet note.

Location: Colocal Chocolate Factory and Café, Dhan mill compound, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110074

Cost for Two- Rs. 1000 approximately