Must-try breakfast spots in Delhi this season
From cozy cafes offering freshly brewed coffee and artisanal pastries, Delhi's breakfast scene is as diverse as it is delicious.
As September approaches and the mornings become cooler and more refreshing, it's the ideal time to savour a delightful breakfast. Here are some spots one (read foodie) shouldn’t miss:
La Croûte
Nestled in Sunder Nagar, it offers a charming breakfast experience that’s perfect for any morning. From 8 AM to 12 PM, indulge in freshly baked quiches, gourmet sandwiches, vibrant salads, and hearty grills, all crafted in their open kitchen. Their breakfast menu features favorites like scrambled, fried, or omelette-style eggs, served with grilled tomato, house salad, multigrain toast, and garlic smashed potatoes. Don’t miss the Croissant Breakfast Sando, Breakfast for Champions, and Poached Eggs Florentine. With add-ons like smoked salmon, chicken ham, or sausages, La Croûte promises a delicious and cozy start to your day.
Location: 18, Main Market, New Khanna Market, Sunder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Cost for Two: Rs. 1200
Indian Republic Canteen
They have unveiled a new breakfast menu, offering a delicious range of morning treats. From 8 AM to 11 AM, enjoy a blend of traditional and contemporary dishes that cater to every palate. Indulge in the nostalgic taste of Nagori Halwa, savor the spicy Bedmi Sabzi with lentil-stuffed puris and potato curry, or relish the light and tangy Indori Poha. For a nutritious option, try the protein-packed Besan Chilla with chutney or the refreshing Banana Muesli Bowl. South Indian enthusiasts can delight in a crispy Dosa served with sambar and chutneys, while the Bombay Sandwich offers a taste of Mumbai’s vibrant street food. Pair your meal with fresh seasonal juices for a refreshing finish.
Location: H-26, Connaught Circle, Block H, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Roastery Coffee House, Dwarka
Spanning 3000 sqft, this pet-friendly roastery café combines modern Indian minimalist design with a warm, inviting ambiance. Renowned for its premium Indian coffee beans sourced from estates like Thogarihunkal, Baarbara, and Tribo, the café offers expertly brewed beverages alongside a tempting breakfast menu.
Start your day with their Breakfast Platter, indulge in various egg preparations like Fried Egg and Mushroom or the Roastery Special Sunny-Side Up, and explore their extensive sandwich offerings, including Spinach and Corn, and Chicken Mac and Cheese. With additional options like salads and bread preparations, including Avocado Bruschetta, it ensures a satisfying morning dining experience, perfectly complemented by their specially roasted coffee.
Location: Plot No 3, Pocket C, Sector 17, Dwarka, Opposite Delhi International School
Cost for two: Rs. 1,000
Timings: 8 am–11 pm
Colocal
Serving delicious breakfast options like English breakfast platters, granola bowls, pancakes, waffles, a variety of bruschetta, toasts, croissants, sandwiches and salads, Colocal's diverse menu serves patrons with varied palates. The cafe also offers a selection of hot and cold chocolate-based beverages made with chocolate from their in-house bean-to-bar chocolate factory to start your day on a sweet note.
Location: Colocal Chocolate Factory and Café, Dhan mill compound, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110074
Cost for Two- Rs. 1000 approximately