On World Heart Day| Food in India is finding a healthier rhythm, with conscious living on the rise

Food in India is finding a healthier rhythm. With conscious living on the rise, young chefs are re-imagining what's on our plates, bringing together indulgence and intention, flavour and function. Eating smart is no longer just about health; it has become a lifestyle statement. On World Heart Day, here are four chef-approved trends shaping heart-friendly dining.

Plant-Based Power Plant-based proteins have moved beyond fad territory to become the new luxury staple. The shift is driven by a need to cut cholesterol without giving up flavour. “Plant-based meats are no longer just about mimicking taste; they are about making sustainability and heart health accessible,” says chef Vaishali, who is an entrepreneur running a home bakery & cloud kitchen from Jaipur. With homegrown brands such as GoodDot and Blue Tribe Foods, diners are beginning to see these options as more than novelty items. “For me, plant-based kebabs or curries work beautifully because they allow my guests to indulge without guilt,” she adds.

Dairy Swaps Dairy alternatives today are about reinvention, not restriction. Almond, oat and soy options are carving their own space, while cholesterol-friendly oils are increasingly making their way into Indian kitchens. “We are in an exciting phase where these alternatives are no longer just substitutes; they have their own identity,” says chef Ritik Chaudhary, Crown Plaza, Pune. Guests, he adds, are paying more attention to the oils used in cooking: “People ask me what oil I cook with, which shows wellness is becoming as important as flavour.” His Almond Yoghurt and Flax Smoothie Bowl with berry crush and granola dust makes the case.

Personal Plates The future of eating is personal. Nutrition apps and diet plans are helping chefs serve meals tailored to individual health needs, while beverage menus are also changing with zero-alcohol mixers and thoughtful combinations. “Mocktails are no longer an afterthought; they are vibrant, layered and heart-positive,” says chef Devleena Sawhney, kitchen apprentice at Taj Mahal Palace, Delhi, who makes a Beet and Pom Heart Spritzer with chia pearls. “We can personalise a diet plan for a guest based on their health data and still make it exciting,” Devleena adds.