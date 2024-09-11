Prepare Ganpati's favourite sweet modaks to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Modaks are the beloved sweet of Ganesh Chaturthi and hold a special place in the hearts of devotees across India. Known to be Ganesha’s favourite, it is said to symbolise prosperity, good fortune and devotion. Making of modaks are an integral part of Ganesh Chaturthi (unsplash)

Traditionally made from rice flour and filled with jaggery and coconut, modaks are prepared a-plenty on this auspicious celebration. As families gather to celebrate this festival, the ritual of making modaks together forms a core memory for many youngsters.

While the classic steamed modak, known as ukadiche modak, remains a staple, modern variations — ranging from chocolate-filled to dry fruit-laden versions — have found their way into contemporary kitchens.

Here are some exciting yet delicious modaks you can offer as prasad to Ganpati during this festive season:

Ukadiche Modak

Ukadiche Modak is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet dumpling made for Ganesh Chaturthi. It features a delicate rice flour shell and a flavorful filling of jaggery and fresh coconut, often enhanced with cardamom. The modaks are shaped by hand and steamed to achieve a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture. This sweet is not only a festive favorite but also a symbol of devotion to Lord Ganesha.

Besan Modak

Roast the besan lightly with ghee. When the ghee is released add the sugar and milk and mix well. When well combined add a few spoons of the saffron / kesar infused milk. Mix well. Remove the mixture from the fire once the mixture begins to leave the pan. Add a pinch of cardamom and nutmeg powder. Cool down the mixture for a while. Add a few chopped nuts to the modak mould along with a ball of the besan mixture. And voila your besan modaks are ready

Rawa Modak

Modak is a traditional Indian sweet, especially popular during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, as it is considered the favourite of Lord Ganesha. The sooji (semolina) modak, filled with jaggery and fresh coconut, offers a distinct texture and flavour compared to the more common rice flour version. This variant reflects regional adaptations of the classic recipe, blending local ingredients and traditions. Over time, modak has become a symbol of festivity and devotion in Indian culture.

Fried Modak

These fried modaks are crispy dumplings filled with a sweet mix of coconut, jaggery, and cashews. The outer crust is made from dough that becomes perfectly crunchy when fried, creating a delightful contrast to the rich, flavorful filling. This version of modak is a popular festive treat, combining traditional flavours with a satisfying crunch.

Kesar Modak

These modaks are delicately handcrafted with a rich mawa filling and infused with the fragrant essence of saffron. The combination of creamy mawa and aromatic saffron creates a luxurious and delicious treat, perfect for festive celebrations.

Dry Fruit Modak

This Dry Fruit Modak is a twist on the classic steamed version, filled with a mixture of assorted dry fruits and evaporated milk solids. The combination of crunchy nuts and creamy milk solids offers a rich and indulgent treat, perfect for festive celebrations.

Coconut Modak

Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup - jaggery

1 cup - coconut, grated

1/4 tsp - cardamom powder

1 cup - water

pinch of salt

1 teaspoon - ghee

1 cup - rice flour

Method:

Begin making your coconut modaks by cook the grated coconut with jaggery until it thickens. Add cardamom powder to it for flavour.

Allow the filling to cool by spreading it out on a plate.

Make the dough, by boiling water with a pinch of salt and ghee.

Stir in the rice flour to make a dough. Then take it off the gas and knead until smooth.

To shape the modaks, first, take a dough ball and flatten it.

Place some of the fillings in its centre and and shape it into modaks.

Steam on low flame for 10-15 minutes.

