Sick of fake paneer in fast food? Make this crispy Imli-Paneer Hot Dog at home!

We’ve all seen those headlines about the questionable quality of paneer in fast food chains, with rumours of starch and additives sneaking into what should be a wholesome ingredient. But before you go testing every block of paneer with iodine strips, let’s talk about the real solution: making your own delicious paneer dishes at home. Why rely on these fast food chains when you can create something even better, fresh and tailored to your taste right in your own kitchen? Crispy, tangy homemade paneer hot dog

Today, we're diving into how to make a decadent, heartwarming tamarind-paneer hot dog from scratch. The crisp, golden paneer, the tangy chutney, the cool and creamy relish, and the fresh kick of lime and spices will make you and your family fall in love with this twist on a classic. Sure, it’s not the quickest meal to prepare, but the end result is absolutely worth it. It’s perfect for a weekend gathering or a cosy family dinner.

Tamarind-paneer hot dog

Ingredients: 4 tbsp tamarind chutney, ½ tsp cumin seeds, ¼ tsp coarse ground black pepper, 1 tsp finely grated ginger, 1 pack paneer, patted dry and sliced into 8 fingers, 1 small onion, finely sliced, 1 large garlic clove, 1 green chilli, deseeded and finely diced, 1 lime, zested and juiced, 1 cucumber, peeled and coarsely grated, juice reserved, 75g yoghurt, 1 handful fresh coriander, finely chopped, ½ tbsp vegetable or sunflower oil, 4 brioche hot dog buns

Recipe: Start by making the marinade for the paneer. In a small bowl, mix together 2 tbsps of tamarind chutney, cumin seeds, black pepper, and finely grated ginger. This mixture will coat your paneer, adding a flavorful and tangy base. Brush the marinade generously over the paneer fingers, ensuring they are well-coated. Set the paneer aside to let the flavours meld together. While the paneer is marinating, prepare the red onion mixture. In a separate bowl, combine the finely sliced red onion with half the garlic and chilli. Add the lime zest and juice to the mixture, then season with a pinch of salt and pepper. The tang from the lime and the heat from the chilli will bring a zesty crunch to your hot dog, so set it aside to let the flavours infuse.

Next, make the refreshing cucumber relish. In a bowl, mix the coarsely grated cucumber and its juice with the remaining garlic, chilli, yoghurt, and fresh coriander. Stir well and season to taste with salt and pepper. The creamy yoghurt and cool cucumber will perfectly balance the spiciness of the paneer and the tanginess of the chutney. Preheat your grill to high and heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the paneer fingers to the pan and fry for about 4 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden and sticky on all sides. While the paneer is frying, lightly toast the brioche hot dog buns under the grill.

Once everything is ready, it’s time to assemble your paneer hot dog. Spread the remaining 2 tbsps of tamarind chutney onto the toasted buns. Place a few paneer fingers on each bun and spoon the cool, creamy cucumber relish on top. Finally, garnish with the red onion mixture for an added burst of flavour. Serve and enjoy!

These paneer hot dogs are an exciting and flavorful twist on a traditional favourite. So, roll up your sleeves, gather your ingredients, and treat yourself to this unique and delicious paneer hot dog that’s made with love at home!