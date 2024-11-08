Smoothies to snacks: This is how you can incorporate superfood pomegranate in your daily meal plans

Have the stealthily dropping temperatures got you loading up on the snacks as soon as evening falls? Well you're not alone. Now before ripping open that packet of chips or dipping your hand into a bag of processed 'healthy' snacks, why not give the all-natural pomegranate an honest shot when it comes to quelling your little hunger pangs while simultaneously satisfying your sweet tooth? As per a National Institutes of Health report, the fruit is rich in flavonoids, anthocyanins, punicic acid, ellagitannins, alkaloids, fructose, sucrose, glucose, simple organic acids, also possessing strong antihypertensive and anti-inflammatory properties. So here's your assorted recipe dump to kickstart your rose-tinted love affair with the pomegranate. Smoothies to snacks: The superfood pomegranate, 5 versatile ways

Pomegranate smoothie

Basic, clean and oh-so filling, this pomegranate smoothie will easily become something you look forward to every afternoon. Follow this recipe from A Couple Cooks.

Ingredients: Pomegranate seeds - 1 cup, frozen pineapple - 1 cup, room temperature banana - 1, ice - 1 cup, Greek yoghurt - 1 cup, Maple syrup - 1/2tbsp

Pomegranate smoothie(Photo: A Couple Cooks)

Method: The only thing you need to remember for this recipe, is first blend the pomegranate and then add the remaining ingredients to give it a final whiz and you'll be ready with your lovely glass of juicy pink goodness.

Pomegranate smoothie — berry blast version

If you are utterly obsessed with berries of all kinds as much as we are, ditch the basics and jump right into this slurpy goodness, concocted by Simple Green Smoothies.

Ingredients: Red cabbage (don't question it) - 1 cup, chilled water - 1/2 cup, pomegranate - 1/2 cup, frozen strawberries, raspberries and cherries - 1/2 cup of each, chia seeds - 2tbsps, goji berries - 2tbsps

Pomegranate smoothie — berry blast version(Photo: Simple Green Smoothies)

Method: First blend the cabbage, water, pomegranate and goji berries before adding the remaining ingredients and your berry-ful smoothie is ready!

Pomegranate curd

Yoghurt doesn't need to be boring anymore! The texture, the colour, that melt-in-your-mouth feeling — every spoonful of this Waiting for Blancmange recipe will leave you wanting more.

Ingredients: Pomegranate juice - 1 cup, pomegranate molasses - 1 cup, egg yolks - 2, whole egg - 1

Pomegranate curd(Photo: Waiting for Blancmange)

Method: Add all the ingredients to a pan and whisk together till it reaches simmer. Continue this for about 25 minutes till the curd coats the back of a spoon and you're done.

Pomegranate on toast

if you can't quite shirk the bread for breakfast routine, no reason you still can't jazz it up with our favourite fruit for the winter. Look to this Dishing out Health recipe for cue.

Ingredients: Pomegranate - 1 cup, minced shallots - 1tbsp, white balsamic vinegar - 2tsp, minced jalapeno - 2tsp,fresh orange juice - 1tbsp (with some orange zest), chopped parsley - 1tbsp, salt to taste, ripe avocados - 2, fresh lemon juice - 1tbsp, 1 baguette, olive oil - 2tbsp, crumbled goat cheese

Pomegranate on toast(Photo: Dishing out Health)

Method: Mix the pomegranate, shallots, parsley, vinegar, jalapeño, orange zest and juice, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Let sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes. Diagonally slice your baguette, brush with olive oil and bake at 400 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Separately mash the avocado with the lemon juice and salt. Layer each bread piece with the avocado mash, pomegranate salsa and some crumbled goats cheese.

Pomegranate dip

Want to have your pomegranates with every little snack? This easy Daisybeet recipe has you covered.

Ingredients: A log of room temperature goat cheese, plain Greek yoghurt - 1/2 cup, honey - 3tbsp, lemon zest - 1/2tsp, salt - 1/4tsp, balsamic glaze - 1 to 2tsp, pomegranate - 1/4 cup, thyme leaves - 2tsp

Pomegranate dip(Photo: Daisybeet)

Method: Process or blend broken up chunks of the goat cheese with Greek yogurt, honey, lemon zest, and salt. Drizzle the balsamic glaze, load on the pomegranate and thyme and enjoy with your favourite savoury treat. While it may not seem like much, the pomegranate really makes all the difference in this recipe.

