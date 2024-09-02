Unearthing the flavours of Champaran mutton

Humble Beginnings Champaran mutton, also known as ahuna mutton, originates from the Champaran district in Bihar. This dish has roots in the rural traditions of the region, where it was commonly prepared for community gatherings and celebrations. The distinctive cooking technique involves slow-cooking marinated mutton in earthen pots sealed with dough, which locks in the rich flavours and juices. This method, passed down through generations, also embodies the simplicity of village life. Over time, Champaran mutton has gained popularity beyond its origins, celebrated for its tender, aromatic meat and strong connection to Bihar’s cultural and culinary heritage. Zappfresh - Meat The Taste of India

A Rustic Recipe

To prepare Champaran Mutton, begin by marinating 1kg of mutton with 750g of sliced onions, 6 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste, spices (turmeric, coriander and red chilli powders), 150g of yoghurt and 3/4 cup of mustard oil. Allow the marination to sit for 20 minutes.

Next, add the marinated mutton to a pot and cook on low heat, stirring occasionally. Seal the pot with dough to trap the steam, and let it cook for 1 to 2 hours until the meat is tender and infused with flavours. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with rice or bread.

Special Tips:

Marinate overnight for better flavour absorption.

Use an earthen pot for enhanced aroma.

Avoid adding water; the mutton will cook in its own juices, ensuring a rich taste.

Partnered Content