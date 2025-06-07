Work lunches get a veggie upgrade: Make these 5 nutritious salads for your office dabba

Lunch at work doesn't have to mean sabzi-roti, cold sandwiches or ordering in takeout. With a little bit of planning, you can make yourself hearty salads, which can become your go-to option a satisfying office lunch. Whether you prefer fresh greens, nutritous grains, or protein-packed combos, salads offer room for creativity while quick to prep. Salads can make for a delicious, quick and easy meal that can be relished at office (unsplash )

We explore five flavourful salad recipes that are perfect for weekday lunches— think crunchy textures, bold dressings and ingredients that hold up well through your commute and until lunchtime.

Dakos salad

Dakos salad is a favourite from Greek(instagram)

A refreshing Greek salad that is similar to the Tuscan Panzanella or a Middle-Eastern fattoush, Dakos salad features loads of tomatoes. However, the star of the salad is the dry bread - Cretan rusks - made of barley, and is twice-baked bread. When mixed into that salad, it softens and soaks up the tomato juices, olive oil or rice red wine vinegar that makes up the dressing. While traditionally myzithra cheese is used, crumbled feta also works.

Crispy rice salad

A trending recipe on social media, this salad can be made in multiple ways, using any veggies, proteins and flavours of your choice. However, the most popular recipe is inspired by Southeast Asian flavours. To your leftover rice, add some soy or oyster sauce and give it a good mix. Spread it on a baking sheet or pop it into the air fryer to crisp up. Chop the veggies of your choice and herbs like mint and cilantro. You can also add some fried onions (barista) and chopped peanuts for added crunch. For the salad, dressing mix lime juice, fish sauce or soy sauce, sugar, and a hint of chilli flakes and toss it all together.

Barley salad



Salads are notoriously known to keep you feeling full for a short duration. However, chef Sanjeev Kapoor says his barley salad is hearty and makes the perfect lunch. “The nutty barley pairs perfectly with the crisp vegetables and tangy dressing, creating a flavour-packed meal that keeps you feeling nourished and energised.” to make the dressing, mix together honey, salt, pepper, lemon juice, chilli flakes, rosemary, oregano and thyme. To the cooked barley and finely chopped vegetables of your choice, add the dressing and give it a good mix.

High-protien Pasta salad

Pasta doesn’t need to be only consumed with a calorie-laden sauce. Food content creator Adhya says, “If you are a pasta lover, this veggie-loaded pasta salad is packed with protein and good fibre as it has a lot of veggies. The creamy dressing is made with low-fat paneer instead of mayonnaise. I blended it with some garlic cloves, apple cider vinegar, mustard sauce, and salt and pepper. You can add some water to thin it out.” Chop up all the veggies you want to eat, like carrots, onions, green pea, capsicum, etc, along with your boiled pasta and give it a good toss.



Edamame & Kidney Bean Salad

One of her favourite salads that she makes on repeat, Chef Kirti Bhoutika says, “If you think salads are boring, this will change your mind. This one is packed with plant-based protein, lots of fibre, crunchy veggies, fresh herbs, and an irresistible orange-peanut dressing.” Use boiled rajma and chickpeas to make it a dense bean salad, or edamame for some crunch. To make the dressing, blend together roasted peanuts, extra virgin olive oil, orange juice, light soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, chillies, ginger, garlic cloves, and salt and pepper. Pour it over the salads and give it a good mix.