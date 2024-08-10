Redefining premium spirits: Huli, India’s first jaggery rum to launch soon

Slated to be India's first jaggery rum, Huli is all set to shake up the spirits industry. Huli will be priced at ₹ 630 for a 750 ml bottle

A single-origin, handcrafted rum has been refined over eight years by founders Arun Urs and Chandra S. The rum will hit the markets on August 15, 2024, which is being produced at the first micro-distillery in Nanjangud Taluk, Mysuru.

Huli is being produced in Mysuru(Photo: Instagram)

The duo's dedication has transformed this traditional jaggery into a premium spirit paying homage to the flavour of their ancestors.

Huli will be priced at ₹630 for a 750 ml bottle, while all additional charges and excise duty bring its cost up to about ₹2800. Only 2,000 bottles make up the first batch of the spirit and it will be only available in Bengaluru.