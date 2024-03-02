A glamorous glitch in the Matrix

Kids from the ’90s can vouch for the distinctive impact that The Matrix had after its release in 1999. But it wasn’t just the cinephiles who were wowed by the sci-fi flick. Fashion enthusiasts, too, were equally in awe for other leathery reasons. To this day, The Matrix continues to glitch in the world of fashion and inspire all, from television personality Kim Kardashian in a leather overcoat for a glam event to model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber in black sunnies on a day out.

The film, which starred actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in lead roles, served looks from start to finish. Leather trench coats, oblong sunglasses, and combat boots became a rage, thanks to costume designer Kym Barrett. Soon after its release, the film inspired several designers to come up with their own The Matrix-inspired collections, including John Galliano’s 1999 Dior show. The same year, then-footballer David Beckham and designer-singer Victoria Beckham arrived at a Versace party in head-to-toe leather outfits. Fast forward to 2020, Mugler reimagined the film’s aesthetic and came up with a collection that highlighted dark-colored corsets and plunging necklines.

“Most of the looks we have seen in The Matrix are now a favorite among Gen Z, be it corsets or cyberpunk hair. There are very few films that leave such an indelible mark when it comes to fashion,” opines designer Nachiket Barve.

Designer Anvita Sharma, who was nine when the movie was released, recalls how Moss’ hairstyle was emulated in 1999. “The short haircut gained prominence and a lot of women opted for it. The gelled hair was also a hit,” she shares.

