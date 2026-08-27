Aishwarya Bansal presented the ‘Stylish Forever Award’ at HT Most Stylish

Most people walk into a room and see the room. Aishwarya Bansal notices the way the light falls on the floor. She notices the curve of an old staircase, the imperfect weave of linen at a small atelier, the weight of a handcrafted object or the way a perfectly tailored jacket falls. For her, these aren't incidental details; they are clues to how something was made and why it feels right.

Travel remains one of her biggest sources of inspiration, although her itineraries rarely revolve around landmarks

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That instinct has shaped her work across architecture, interiors and luxury, including branded residences and collaborations with international names such as ELIE SAAB and Jacob & Co. It was also this sensibility that she brought to the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026, where she joined Ms Lakshmi Puri to present the Hindustan Times Stylish Forever Award to designer JJ Valaya. But Aishwarya doesn't see these as separate worlds. To her, architecture, fashion, art and craftsmanship speak the same language.

“The most fascinating conversations were never about making something look luxurious,” she says. “They were about proportion, materiality and refining something until it feels effortless.”

It is a philosophy that informs the spaces she helps create, from Smartworld's sales galleries and corporate office to show apartments such as Smartworld The Edition. Natural light, considered materials and personal artwork take precedence over spectacle.

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{{^usCountry}} “It isn't about impressing someone the moment they walk in,” she says. “It's about creating spaces that continue to feel right every time they return.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It isn't about impressing someone the moment they walk in,” she says. “It's about creating spaces that continue to feel right every time they return.” {{/usCountry}}

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Travel remains one of her biggest sources of inspiration, although her itineraries rarely revolve around landmarks. She prefers discovering independent galleries, neighbourhood ateliers and workshops where traditional techniques are still practised. A glassmaker in Murano, a ceramicist in Kyoto or an old Parisian café can offer as much inspiration as any celebrated architectural landmark.

“Curiosity changes the way you see,” she says. “Once you start paying attention, inspiration is everywhere.”

That sensibility extends to her personal style, too. An heirloom saree can sit comfortably alongside sharply tailored separates. What matters is not the label but the construction, character and longevity of the piece. Ask her what never goes out of style, and her answer is simple: craftsmanship.

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Perhaps that is because, in an age obsessed with speed and novelty, Aishwarya is drawn to things that take time—the objects, spaces and experiences that reveal their beauty gradually. For her, true luxury isn't about being noticed. It's about noticing.