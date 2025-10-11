Alaya F reveals the biggest lesson she has learnt from her fashion journey in Bollywood: It’s important to recognise…

Having been a part of the Hindi film industry for five years now, Alaya F has made a name and place for herself not just with her acting, but also her style. “Being a part of the film industry has made my fashion sense a lot more fun, but also a lot more personalised. When you are a part of this industry, you get to work with so many experienced people and that gives you access to so many incredible looks and styles,” she says. Outfit: Vvani by Vani Vats | Jewellery: Soni Sapphire | Alaya F exudes dreamy chic vibes in an ivory embellished ensemble from Vvani by Vani Vats, completed with a statement necklace by Soni Sapphire (Photographer: Priyankk Nandwana)

But the actor insists on the need for not letting yourself get lost in the glitz and glam. “Amongst that, it’s important to recognise what works for you and discover what your personal taste is. My fashion sense is constantly evolving and it’s so versatile. Some days I want to dress up cute and feminine, while on some days I want to be edgy,” she shares.

Sharing her takeaway from her fashion journey, Alaya F reveals, “It’s important to understand what works on your body type. Through that, you discover your personal taste. Dressing according to your body type is the biggest lesson I have learnt through my fashion journey, and my personal style has become so comfortable due to that. My professional style has also become a lot more fun because now I know what works on my body type, so I'm able to take more risks.”

As a Gen-Z actor, Alaya believes that global exposure has been her generation’s USP. “Since we have access to the internet and worldwide trends nowadays, this generation has been able to explore their own style in more depth and detail. Everyone has a strong sense of personal style, which is very interesting,” she says.

The actor ends by adding, “We are more inclusive too. No matter what size you are, you are able to dress well and there is a lot more inclusivity in fashion now, for people of all different body shapes and sizes.”

