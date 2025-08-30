Alaya F wows fans as she performs a headstand without any support, Farah Khan calls her the ‘vitruvian girl’. Watch

Actor Alaya F is proving that she is unstoppable in her fitness game! The actor took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she performed a headstand without any support. It is considered to be one of the most dangerous postures in yoga. Her amazing fitness and core strength were on full display, and several Bollywood stars took to the comments section to praise her. Alaya F shared a video of herself doing a headstand.

Alaya does a headstand without hands

Alaya was seen carefully straightening her legs as she kept her head on the ground. She then proceeded to remove her palms from the ground and made the thumbs-up sign at the camera. Her back remained straight, and she finished the headstand without losing her form for one second. The video was shared with the song "Unstoppable" by Sia in the background.

In the caption, Alaya wrote, “When Unstoppable by Sia plays, just know… kuch bhi ho sakta hai (you can do anything). No hands headstand (Please do not try this at home. I have been practising yoga for many years with the right guidance and training, and movements like this require patience, practice and body awareness. Always learn step by step and with proper instruction).”

How Bollywood stars reacted

The video was liked by Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the comments, Farah Khan wrote, “Crazy good.. the vitruvian girl.” The actor's mother, Pooja Bedi, commented, “OMG!!!!! That's pushing every boundary of agility and strength and discipline. So sooo proud and in aw.” Elli EvRam commented, “Damn! Amazing strength!” Meanwhile, Ronit Roy said, ‘Wait , what!!!!! Damn girl!" Several fans also expressed their awe of the actor’s strength to do such a difficult yoga pose.

For the uninitiated, the headstand is a classic inversion posture where the body is turned upside down, with the head and forearms providing foundation. It is known as the king of yoga poses. Meanwhile, a headstand without hands, also known as Muktahasta, is a challenging pose that requires significant strength and balance.

Alaya F was last seen in the 2024 film Srikanth, where she played the role of Veera Swathi, the girlfriend of the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. She also appeared in the 2024 action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.