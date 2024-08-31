Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman body-shamed online after Venice Film Festival appearance; fans comment ‘sticks & bones'

Being a public figure comes with its fair share of benefits and burdens. While fame can open doors and bring recognition, it also exposes celebrities to a relentless and often cruel spotlight. The arrival of Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman at the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival was overshadowed by an unfortunate trend: body shaming. Both actresses, admired for their past roles and distinctive styles, became targets for unwarranted criticism. The online response to their appearances was marked by harsh and insensitive comments, reflecting a troubling aspect of celebrity culture. Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman body-shamed at Venice International Film Festival

Nicole made a striking entrance at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, capturing everyone's attention. Making her first appearance at the event, she graced the red carpet for the premiere of her film Babygirl in a breathtaking two-tone gown from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2024 couture collection.

The anonymity of the internet often emboldens people to make disparaging remarks that they might not voice in person. Nicole's appearance became the target for these. “Gorgeous, but unhealthily thin,” said one fan under a post of her appearance. Others followed suit with a series of comments about her figure.

The anonymity of the internet emboldens people to make disparaging remarks

Similarly, the same thing was seen under most of Angelina's posts on social media. Angelina took centre stage as she headlined the biopic of famed opera star Maria Callas. Channeling the essence of the iconic diva, Angelina made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet, donning a stone chiffon draped asymmetric gown and faux fur stole by designer Tamara Ralph, one of her trusted collaborators.

Yet again, fans took to the comment section of almost every post that documented her red carpet moment, targetting comments on her hands. “Eeeeewwwwe those ropey-veined arms. I’m just over her. Meh,” said one.

Fans took to the comment section when they noticed her hands

Despite their status and achievements, Angelina and Nicole were subjected to this form of online abuse, highlighting a broader issue within the entertainment industry. It’s crucial to shift the focus from criticising appearances to appreciating the talent and contributions of individuals. What do you think about this?