Beauty looks that defined 2025

Brown mascara emerged as a contrast to the ultra-defined jet-black lash looks that dominated in the previous years. Gaining traction in late 2024 and peaking in 2025, it was popularised by Hailey Bieber and other minimal-makeup influencers who leaned into softer beauty. Unlike black mascara, brown enhances lashes without sharp contrast, making it ideal for daytime wear, lighter skin tones, and clean girl aesthetics. The trend also aligns with fashion’s wider shift toward muted palettes and natural finishes.

The mullet made a sharp return in 2025, driven by men’s grooming loosening its grip on safe haircuts. Jacob Elordi’s modern mullet, soft at the crown, longer at the back, went viral and helped reframe the look from novelty to fashion statement. The trend traces back to Gen Z’s revival of ’70s and ’80s countercultural styles, amplified by runways and celebrity style. Unlike its exaggerated predecessors, the 2025 mullet is subtle and wearable.

Bleached eyebrows became one of 2025’s most polarising beauty trends, popularised by celebrities like Jenna Ortega. Rooted in runway looks that shift focus to skin, eyes or lips. In 2025, it crossed over from editorial to red carpets and viral social media content, signalling a shift toward risk-taking beauty. Unlike earlier shock-value versions, today’s bleached brows are often softly toned rather than stark white, making them more wearable.

Blush was one of 2025's most visible makeup trends, appearing from social media feeds to red carpets and Fashion Week runways. Celebrities like Sonam A. Kapoor helped normalize higher placement across cheekbones, temples, and even the bridge of the nose, creating a natural flushed effect. In India, warmer rose, terracotta, and berry tones surged, reflecting a move toward shades that complement deeper undertones rather than mute them.