Courtside couture: A style breakdown of US Open celebrity fashion

As the US Open reaches its final stages, there’s still much to unravel from the courtside fashion moments that have captivated us throughout. While Naomi Osaka and Anna Kalinskaya's on-court ensembles have garnered attention, the real runway has been in the stands, where spectators have battled the mid-fall heat in style. Let’s take a look at the standout looks off the court. A style breakdown of US Open celebrity fashion

Serena Williams was spotted in a chic knit tennis co-ord,

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was spotted in a chic knit tennis co-ord, striking the perfect balance between sporty and stylish for the occasion.

Hugh Jackman opted for a crisp blue suit

The ever-dashing actor Hugh Jackman, opted for a crisp blue suit, effortlessly nailing a formal yet comfortable look as he cheered from the sidelines.

Stephen Colbert kept it cool and casual

Talk show host Stephen Colbert kept it cool and casual, pairing a sky-blue shirt with a fedora that added flair and kept the sun out of his eyes.

Singer Elizabeth Gillies was donned in a classic striped pantsuit

Actor Elizabeth Gillies was donned in a classic striped waistcoat paired with simple khaki pants and open-toed heels — a look that definitely set the casual cool vibes for the game.

Alicia Keys was also spotted on the courtside

Alicia Keys was also spotted on the courtside, wearing a crisp white shirt paired with the most gorgeous patterned jeans and tan heels. The Girl on Fire singer accessorised her look with a pair of uber-cool sunnies and gold hoops.

Jack Schlossberg and Tina Leung made an appearance

Journalist Jack Schlossberg and blogger Tina Leung made an appearance, with Leung channelling laid-back elegance in a casual formal brunch ensemble — perfect for a day of matches and cocktails in style.

American actress and comedian Ego Nwodim

American actress and comedian Ego Nwodim wore a chic red top with an eye-catching silhouette, pairing it with a pair of classic flared jeans and some super cute strappy heels.

Legendary singer and actor Vanessa Williams was also spotted.

Legendary singer and actor Vanessa Williams was also spotted. Sporting a printed shit with a custom bag, all eyes were on the icon as she watched from the sidelines.

Roger Federer attended the quarterfinal matches in a stunning blue suit

Roger Federer attended the quarterfinal matches in a stunning blue suit, looking absolutely dashing, accessorising with a Rolex watch and white sneakers.

Actor Kaitlyn Dever was also spotted

Actor Kaitlyn Dever was also spotted in a demure satin dress which was a wonderful blend of modern and cottage core.

Phoebe Dynevor brought effortless elegance to the US Open

Phoebe Dynevor brought effortless elegance to the US Open as she opted for a Louis Vuitton ensemble, featuring a sleek, tailored top that perfectly complemented a chic, structured skirt.

Ashley Park embraced a playful yet chic vibe at the US Open

Ashley Park embraced a playful yet chic vibe at the US Open, attending the first-round matches in the Aperol suite. She wore a vibrant Aperol Cropped Knit Polo, a fun nod to the brand’s signature colours.

Caroline Daur exuded timeless sophistication in a blue slip dress

Model Caroline Daur exuded timeless sophistication in a blue slip dress layered with a white jumper draped over her shoulders, completing the look with a white handbag, epitomizing understated chic.

Jessica Biel showed us how to beat the heat in a powder blue pantsuit

American actor Jessica Biel showed us how to beat the heat in a powder blue pantsuit, accessorized with chunky gold jewellery and a fan, a clever combination that was as practical as it was stylish.

Anna Wintour and Vera Wang were dressed to impress

No fashion roundup would be complete without Anna Wintour, who remained true to her signature look, sporting her iconic sunglasses and a black-and-white dress. Meanwhile, designer Vera Wang turned heads in a powder blue dress adorned with bold Y2K-inspired Chanel pearls — paparazzi worthy in every way.

Kerry Washington embraced the ‘IT girl’ aesthetic

Actor Kerry Washington embraced the ‘IT girl’ aesthetic, arriving in a pair of effortlessly cool jorts, cinched with a belt and paired with an open shirt, ideal for the weather and occasion.

Morgan Riddle brought a modern twist to the classic LBD

Influencer Morgan Riddle brought a modern twist to the classic LBD, wearing a skin-tight version with a sporty jersey jacket for a fresh, contemporary look.

Gigi Paris also impressed with a formal take on the traditional tennis dress

Model Gigi Paris also impressed with a formal take on the traditional tennis dress, donning Wimbledon whites with oversized buttons as the statement detail, blending classic and chic in an utterly adorable way.

These courtside looks gave us a masterclass of staying polished under pressure (and in the heat). From casual sophistication to bold, statement-making ensembles, this year’s celebrity spectators served up style inspiration that could rival any championship match.