Elevate your saree game with the off-shoulder pallu trend

ByKriti Shukla
Nov 26, 2024 12:43 PM IST

The off-shoulder saree pallu trend is the new glamorous twist to traditional draping, making it a favourite among celebrities. Here's how to style it

Who says the saree can’t be modern and fun? The off-shoulder saree pallu is here to break tradition and redefine elegance. This trendy new draping style is turning heads, adding a cool, contemporary twist to the classic saree. It’s perfect for anyone looking to bring a little drama and glamour to their look. Whether it’s a bride or a fashionista at a party, this look is becoming the next big thing in saree-styling.

Aditya W, stylist, adds,”This design allows you to experiment with different fabric choices, blouse styles, and accessories, offering endless opportunities to customise the look to your personality.”

What’s the hype about?

The off-shoulder saree pallu is a bold new, modern take on traditional draping techniques. Instead of simply draping the pallu over one shoulder, it’s styled to hang off both shoulders or just one, creating an asymmetrical, off-shoulder look. This gives your saree a contemporary, gown-like feel while still maintaining its timeless beauty.

This trend has quickly become a favourite among celebrities and brides for its modern, sophisticated appeal. From icons like actor Jaya Bachchan to younger stars like Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan, many have embraced the off-shoulder saree pallu, showcasing how this trend transcends age and style preferences.

The off-shoulder pallu also allows for bold, statement-making blouses and accessories to take centre stage.

As designer Nachiket Barve puts it, “The off-shoulder pallu trend is driven by a younger, fitter generation who are redefining the saree. The pallu no longer serves as a mere cover-up but has become an accessory in its own right. This style works beautifully for events like sangeets or parties, offering the right blend of tradition and contemporary flair.”

How to style it

To perfect the look, focus on complementing accessories that enhance the glamour of the drape. Celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali suggests, “The key is to focus on the neck with a statement necklace and add rings to elevate the look. Since the pallu already makes a bold statement, opt for comfortable footwear that lets you move with ease and confidence.”

