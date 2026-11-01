Going backless this festive and wedding season? Here’s how to pull it off

There’s something effortlessly striking about a backless dress. Whether it’s a dramatic low-back gown for a wedding reception or a sleek number for a cocktail evening, the silhouette makes a statement without needing much else. But carrying it off takes a little thought, from finding the right innerwear that stays hidden to choosing a hairstyle that lets the back take centre stage. Add a little skincare and makeup prep, and you're ready to step out. Here’s what to keep in mind before going backless.

(L-R) Ananya Panday in Chanel, Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta

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Get the right support

The right innerwear is key to carrying off a backless outfit comfortably.

Stick-on bras: Silicone adhesive bras or cups work well with fully backless outfits. Apply on clean, dry skin, free of lotion or oil, for a secure fit

Body tape: For deeper cuts or extra lift, use body-shaping tape with nipple pasties to protect sensitive areas

Low-back converters: For blouses with mid-to-low backs, try a low-back bra converter or a bra with transparent straps

Fashion tape: Apply double-sided tape along deep necklines and side openings to prevent gaping or slipping

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{{^usCountry}} Pro tip: Humidity and sweat can weaken adhesives. Never pull body tape off dry skin; loosen it with body oil or petroleum jelly, or remove it under warm water in the shower. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pro tip: Humidity and sweat can weaken adhesives. Never pull body tape off dry skin; loosen it with body oil or petroleum jelly, or remove it under warm water in the shower. {{/usCountry}}

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The art of a glowing back

Makeover and beauty expert Richa Agarwal recommends:

Prep your skin: Exfoliate and moisturise your back a day or two before the occasion to remove dead cells and smoothen the skin

Even out the tone: Use lightweight body foundation or tinted body lotion to even out your skin tone. Add liquid highlighter to the shoulders and collarbones for a subtle glow. Avoid heavy oils and excessive shimmer, which can look greasy under wedding lights and flash photography

Looking to conceal marks?: Use transfer-resistant body concealer to cover acne marks or pigmentation. Blend well, let it dry and test against white fabric before dressing

Blend it right: Match the tone across your face, neck, shoulders and back. Test products beforehand to avoid patchiness or makeup stains on delicate fabrics

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Nail the hairstyle

Makeup artist Amita Juneja recommends three styles:

The high ponytail: A sleek, high ponytail keeps the back visible while adding a contemporary touch

The low bun: A snatched low bun lends an elegant finish, particularly with traditional blouses featuring intricate back detailing

Hollywood waves: For an open-hair look, opt for side-swept waves, sweeping the hair over one shoulder to show off your back

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How to prep: Start with clean, conditioned hair. Apply heat protectant before styling and finish with light-hold hairspray to tame flyaways without stiffness. Use styling gel or serum for sleek buns and ponytails