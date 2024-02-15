How to get clean makeup brushes the right way

Washing your makeup brushes is a labour of love. But a task that needs to be done regularly as it is key to having flawless makeup and healthy, acne-free skin. Using clean makeup tools is one of the top skincare tips.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Makeup artist Neha Chhabra says, “Makeup applicators require careful attention and taking care of them is crucial.”

Regularly cleaning your makeup tools prevents the growth of bacteria. “Using clean makeup tools is one of my top skincare tips. Spending time, energy and money into a skincare routine only to use dirty makeup brushes is counterproductive. It can affect the ability to pick up and blend the pigment,” explains Sahibba K Anand, makeup expert. She suggests cleaning brushes once a month and giving the sponges a weekly rinse.

Experts share tips to clean makeup tools and keep them in good condition.

Use a bar of soap to clean your makeup sponge or blenders.(Photo: Shutterstock)

For brushes:

Wet the bristles with lukewarm water. Pour a few drops of baby shampoo and oil into a bowl. Soak your brushes in this solution. Alternatively, you can also mix 1/4th cup vinegar and 3/4th cup water together to create a DIY cleaning liquid.

Once the tools have soaked in this solution for a few minutes and wash them under running water. Dry on a clean towel. Do not wipe the bristles in the opposite direction and let them air dry in the sun.

For sponges:

Use a bar of soap to clean your makeup sponge or blenders. Wash them with lukewarm water. Clean them by squeezing them till the water runs clean. This will remove all the dirt and your makeup that the sponge has soaked up.

Beauty influencers on social media might plug several brush-cleaning tools that claim to speed up the process of cleaning the brushes. However, do they help? Anand thinks otherwise as they “could destroy the brushes”. “You can spot clean or wipe the brushes clean after every use. Opt for deep cleaning, using a cleanser or rubbing alcohol, once a week,” she adds.

Time to throw a makeup applicator

If cared for properly, makeup brushes can last up to two to five years. Chhabra explains, “If your brushes aren’t from a professional brand and the bristles are breaking, it’s time to throw them. If your brushes get poky or scratchy, it’s time to toss them!”

Anand says, “With sponges, it is advised to replace them after three to four months.”

Another thing to look out for is if the makeup sponge turn blue or black, which means it might be infected or have fungus.