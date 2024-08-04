Hyundai India Couture Week: Best of jewellery at Falguni Shane Peacock's show

Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock presented a spectacular closing show titled Rang Mahal at the recently held Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative by FDCI, with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandhana as the showstoppers. Tanishq was the jewelry partner for the show, where the legacy of craftsmanship and design excellence in gold, diamond, polki were displayed on the models. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna turned showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock.

It embraced tradition with a modern outlook. The exquisite lehengas and sarees from Falguni Shane Peacock were beautifully adorned with awe-inspiring polki, kundan and multicoloured stone embellished neckpieces from the brand.It featured intricate Vilandi Jadau designs crafted in Bikaner, Victorian Polki necklaces adorned with uncut Polkis, and regal Rajwada Kundan necklaces. The vibrant Meenakari art and captivating inlay work, featuring Chalcedony centerpieces, added a splash of color to the jewellery pieces. It also featured rare stones like aquamarines and tanzanites.