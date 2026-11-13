Ibrahim Ali Khan closes the Bharat Reshma show at a fashion week in Mumbai

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan walked as the showstopper for Bharat Reshma on the opening day of Bombay Times Fashion Week on 30 October 2026, wearing a pearl-white Bhagalpuri silk indo-western ensemble. Bharat Reshma, one of India’s top menswear designers, is the couture house founded by Bharat and Reshma Grover in 1991

The show was held at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Bharat Reshma, one of India’s premier menswear labels, is the couture house founded by Bharat and Reshma Grover in 1991. The brand unveiled its latest collection, TVARA 2027, at the showcase.

For the designers, Ibrahim’s look began with an idea of royalty. “We wanted traditional royalty with a modern twist—gold, grandeur, and a unique style of jewellery,” said Bharat and Reshma Grover, whose label has been dressing men for 35 years.

The result was a pearl-white Bhagalpuri silk indo-western outfit, tailored as a front-open jacket with a distinctive silhouette. Crafted over 280 hours of meticulous handwork, it features resham and light golden zardozi embroidery in intricate floral patterns with detailed borders.