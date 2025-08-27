Indian models demand fair treatment and respect

Model Kirandeep Chahal recently called out the backstage treatment of models, adding that she wouldn’t be doing anymore shows in India. A regular at Milan and Paris Fashion Week, she highlighted the stark contrast between how models are treated in the West: “My recent experience backstage in India has been really disheartening, the way choreographers speak to models, the lack of basic respect... it takes the joy away.” Her post resonated across the industry, with several models thanking her for voicing an issue they’ve long faced but feared speaking out about. We dive deep into the issue and speak to show directors and models. After model Kirandeep Chahal's viral post on Indian models being disrespected backstage, more models have come out to share their stories on social media.

Kirandeep was rudely spoken to during a recent show rehearsal by one of the show directors, which left her in tears. “I saw it happening to not just with me, but also my fellow models. I teared up because of the experience and had a full-blown anxiety attack. It can’t happen again and again. So many models have texted me that they did a show for the first time and never did it again because of the rude behaviour by some choreographers. When I did my first international show with Dior, everyone there was so understanding. The models here in India can't be treated like this during show rehearsals,” she says.

However, every story has two sides, and show director Anu Ahuja took to her Instagram to share her side of the story.

Speaking to us she said, “It’s really important to define disrespect. We work under very stressful timelines and high-pressure environment backstage. It may happen that because of the pressure, the show director’s tone might get irritable or snap at someone, but that doesn’t mean you’re abusive. Why does no one ask what behaviour or circumstances brought them to be irritable? We don’t mean any disrespect to anyone. But it’s all forgotten after the show and we all often sit have a drink and laugh about it later. It’s also important not to judge people until you wear their shoes and understand what they go through. This new trend of calling out people publicly and maligning their reputation without ever hearing the other side of the story, is so irresponsible.”

Model Sonalika Sahay feels that the disrespect and mistreatment towards models has increased over the years. “ I see that models sometimes are treated like kindergarten kids backstage. Imagine we have 17-18-year old guys and girls who also participate in the shows. And if they are being shouted at for small mistakes they make, it only leaves them to rethink their career as ramp models. You can't become rude to someone because you are under pressure.”

Show director Aparna Bahl Bedi shares how they can make models feel safe and respected. “The relationship between a model and a choreographer is built on discipline, collaboration, mutual respect and trust. Words are a powerful tool and have to be used correctly. But your action too speaks louder than your words and one has to keep it in mind."

Male model Adarsh Raj pointed out that disrespect is not only because of the backstage team's rude behaviour but also because of the unreasonable call time during ramp shows. “If the call time for rehearsals is at 9 am, the models are called at 6 am and made to wait unnecessarily. This is certainly not a good practice as the models get drained by the time the actual show happens in the evening and end up making mistakes on the ramp, ” he says.