Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, takes indian jewellery craft to the global stage

For the first time-ever, Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery showcased its exquisite designs at Paris Couture Week in collaboration with designer Gaurav Gupta, as their official jewellery partner. Known for its design superiority, Indriya takes the artistry of Indian jewellery to one of the world’s most prestigious fashion platforms with this partnership. Indriya’s temple jewellery features an intricate haar paired with saree gown This season, Gaurav’s couture draws inspiration from the concept of dualities, elements that coexist and complete one another, and explores contrasts that shape creation itself, such as structure and fluidity, form and formlessness, and strength and grace.

Stunning Indriya Earrings of timeless contemporary design paired with unique silhouettes

Anchored in India’s rich aesthetics and cultural heritage, the brand’s collection lends to Gaurav’s sculptural couture vocabulary through iconic pieces. Indriya’s intricate temple jewellery proudly reinstates grandeur and brings Indian craftsmanship to centre stage, bold Bajubandhs and Haathphools enhance the fluid and structured architecture of the garments, and twinkling diamonds become points of light that move with the wearer, connecting body, craft and couture. Shantiswarup Panda, Head of Marketing and Visual Merchandising at Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, says, “Indriya takes pride in bringing the finest nuances of Indian art, craft, architecture and culture into its design vocabulary and its nuanced storytelling. Our collaboration with Gaurav is an endeavour to present to the world, the beautiful Indian concept of duality in a unique manner through the Paris Couture Week.”

Traditions reimagined as Indriya Maang Tikkas are paired with modern couture to create a striking union of timeless karigari and contemporary design.

Gaurav says, “Jewellery, for me, is an extension of inner geometry. In The Divine Androgyne, each form becomes a vessel of energy, memory, and quiet power. Working with Indriya felt instinctive; their language of heritage and ornament offered the perfect balance of tradition and restraint, complementing the collection without ever overpowering it.” Adding to this, Abhishek Rastogi, Head of Design at Indriya, says, “Immersed in the Gaurav Gupta’s Universe, our fine jewellery, led by diamonds and gemstones, and complemented by sculptural gold, has been carefully curated to work in harmony with the collection’s bold silhouettes and flowing forms. Each piece enhances the couture, bringing together precision, craftsmanship and artistic expression.”

