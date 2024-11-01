Legendary designer Rohit Bal dies of heart attack

Indian fashion has lost the most precious gem with designer Rohit Bal passing away. He was 63. The news was confirmed by the Fashion Design Council of India in a post. “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world,” the post read. Designer Rohit Bal has left for his heavenly abode in a hospital in New Delhi.

His close friend and model, Saud Khan, shared that he spent the Diwali night with Bal. “I was with him on the night of Diwali, and he kept on telling me that he wants to recover soon. He had a massive heart attack, and we are all in utter shock,” he says.

Family and close friends are rushing in to see him at Aaslok hospital in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave as the industry mourns his demise.

Bal's last major runway appearance was at the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, where he presented his collection Kaaynaat and left everyone teary-eyed.

During his previous hospital admission, it was reported that he had been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition affecting the heart’s ability to pump blood adequately. His health crisis included severe complications such as heart pain and kidney failure, and he was under intensive care for several days.



This is a developing story.