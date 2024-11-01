Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Legendary designer Rohit Bal dies of heart attack

ByAkshay Kaushal
Nov 01, 2024 10:16 PM IST

The most celebrated designer of Indian fashion, Rohit Bal, died of a heart attack at Aashlok Hospital in New Delhi. He was 63

Indian fashion has lost the most precious gem with designer Rohit Bal passing away. He was 63. The news was confirmed by the Fashion Design Council of India in a post. “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world,” the post read.

Designer Rohit Bal has left for his heavenly abode in a hospital in New Delhi.
Designer Rohit Bal has left for his heavenly abode in a hospital in New Delhi.

His close friend and model, Saud Khan, shared that he spent the Diwali night with Bal. “I was with him on the night of Diwali, and he kept on telling me that he wants to recover soon. He had a massive heart attack, and we are all in utter shock,” he says.

Family and close friends are rushing in to see him at Aaslok hospital in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave as the industry mourns his demise.

Bal's last major runway appearance was at the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, where he presented his collection Kaaynaat and left everyone teary-eyed.

 

 

 

During his previous hospital admission, it was reported that he had been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition affecting the heart’s ability to pump blood adequately. His health crisis included severe complications such as heart pain and kidney failure, and he was under intensive care for several days.

This is a developing story.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //