New York Fashion Week 2026: The celebrity looks making a statement on Day 1

As New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 kicked off on Wednesday with shows by Ralph Lauren, Coach, Oh Polly and Cult Gaia, among others, and a host of after-parties, here are some of the best celebrity looks spotted.

(L-R) BLACKPINK's Lisa and Anne Hathaway

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Pop singer Dua Lipa arrived in a sleeveless embellished top styled with flared trousers, pointed heels and diamond jewellery.

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Anne Hathaway flaunted her baby bump in a strapless lavender gown, completing the look with a bold red lip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Anne Hathaway flaunted her baby bump in a strapless lavender gown, completing the look with a bold red lip. {{/usCountry}}

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BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a statement in a strapless, corset-style lace ensemble featuring daring cut-outs, paired with pointed heels.

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Actor Cynthia Erivo mixed sharp tailoring with playful details in a Napoleon-style jacket, straight-fit trousers and a stylish cap, accessorising with stacks of rings and a statement manicure.