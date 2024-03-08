 Pearlmath: The more the merrier - Hindustan Times
Pearlmath: The more the merrier

ByAkshay Kaushal
Mar 08, 2024 12:55 PM IST

They say that less is more, but not in the case of pearls. We speak to designers to uncover the trend of stacking these gems together.

French fashion designer Coco Chanel once said: “Why wear one set of pearls when you can wear two?” It seems as if fashion enthusiasts are now taking the late icon’s advice seriously and embracing the trend of stacking pearl necklaces. From actor Alia Bhatt pairing a string of pearls with a velvet saree for a red carpet appearance to actor Janhvi Kapoor channeling old Bollywood glam with her embellished pearl blouse from Tarun Tahiliani, it appears that these gems are better when they’re stacked.

While pearls have been a go-to accessory for decades, they first gained popularity during the Old Hollywood era.
“Pearls have that vintage appeal and add an air of elegance to any outfit. It keeps having its resurgence in fashion, and this time, it is the stacked pearl necklace style that has become a hit,” says Abhilasha Bhandari, a Jaipur-based jewellery designer. “A lot of our clients are asking for stacked pearl pieces,” she adds.

While pearls have been a go-to accessory for decades, they first gained popularity during the Old Hollywood era. “It was actor Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) who was the OG fashionista with strands of pearls draped down her neck. It went down in history as one of the most stylish and iconic looks of her time,” says designer Vaishali Shadangule.

The best part about pearl necklaces? “They go well with both traditional and modern attires. However, while layering pearls, it is important to not opt for contrasting metals such as gold or silver,” suggests stylist Isha Bhansali. An emerald or ruby stone, although, can accentuate the entire look when paired with pearls.

When it comes to makeup, keep it subtle and only play a bit around the eyes or lips. After all, you gotta let the pearls do all the talking!

