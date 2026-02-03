Olandria Carthen's fearless take on silhouettes is a masterclass in experimental fashion
Out-of-the-box yet always on point, a look at Olandria's rendezvous with high fashion is ample reason for Rahul Mishra turning her into a muse
"Who's that girl?"
That's what all the portals and feeds were echoing when model and influencer Olandria Carthen walked out in Rahul Mishra's incredibly ornate 'Heart of Gold' creation from his Spring 2026 show Alchemy for the Paris Haute Couture Week late last month. The Love Island USA alum looked stunning in the almost architectural piece - fluid yet structured, it's silhouette rested on her body like it was made for it, whilst also without a doubt reflecting Mishra's couture ethos. Now it takes a certain degree of aura to lead such a defining silhouette instead of being led by it. And turns out, Olandria has always been the girl for the job - and long before the internet discovered her as potentially the next big raging fashion icon. Here are 5 recent looks from her to prove it.
Pillowy
If the vision was a 100, the execution tripled the stakes. Olandria effortlessly struck a pose (and then ten) in her very bedhead-coded co-ord from Alexander Wang. The tube top and mini skirt both mimicked the likeness of perfectly plump pillows, very artistically wrapped around her bust and torso. The pixie bob and white pump make this look runway-ready.
Garden of Eve
If you've ever imagined the mystical garden complete with forbidden fruit, The Sevon Dejana Brand nailed the brief when it comes to the dress. Of course it's a boarded-in, straight-neck corset gown - and of course, Olandria wore it to the Golden Globes' Golden Eve event. The structured black and olive Green velvet layered over the sheer and silk dress and laden with embroidered crystals, crystal beads and 3D flowers may sound like all too much. But for Olandria, it's a cake walk.
Harvard-core with a twist
The Power and Purpose Award being bestowed upon by Harvard University Women in Business, better come with a main meal of power dressing. And Olandria knows that. For this look, not only did she ace the hue - we love a burgundy-accented blazing red - but yet again, true to form, took the cake and bakery with the silhouette. The Belle Distinguee power suit carried a muted cherry red satin shirt, layered with a crop blazer and boxy tie in burgundy. The tailored pants, also burgundy, stood locked in on the torso with a bright red belted in corset. A trailing coat and leather gloves tidied up the look. And that baby pink Brandon Blackwood box purse SCREAMS Elle Woods. Very on-brand.
Risqué in sheer
When you choose to dress 'sexy', how far do you see yourself going? The limit does not exist for Olandria if this Cheney Chan draped ensemble is anything to go by, her very standout look from the MTV VMA Awards. Embracing tart red again, the boned-in, sweetheart corset stood very nonchalantly draped with a single layer of entirely see-through tulle. If this wasn't risqué enough, that bright red choker and the matching pumps, really did seal it in.
80s pop
She's not your run of the mill 'Jenny from the block'. But for the days she chooses to be, she's still pretty adamant on making a splash - an ultramarine blue one to be precise. The euphoria of the tart and chaotic 80s finds subtle refinement in this Harbison Studio co-ord in brilliant satin. *POOF* was clearly the brief as defined by the uni-sleeves and the life-sized origami rose on the torso. It's giving Jenna Rink, if she ever made it to the fashion show front row.
Are Olandria and her experimental silhouettes here to stay?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAalokitaa Basu
Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More