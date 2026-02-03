Olandria Carthen's fearless take on silhouettes is a masterclass in experimental fashion

"Who's that girl?" Olandria's fearless take on silhouettes is a masterclass in experimental fashion (Photos: Instagram/olandria)

That's what all the portals and feeds were echoing when model and influencer Olandria Carthen walked out in Rahul Mishra's incredibly ornate 'Heart of Gold' creation from his Spring 2026 show Alchemy for the Paris Haute Couture Week late last month. The Love Island USA alum looked stunning in the almost architectural piece - fluid yet structured, it's silhouette rested on her body like it was made for it, whilst also without a doubt reflecting Mishra's couture ethos. Now it takes a certain degree of aura to lead such a defining silhouette instead of being led by it. And turns out, Olandria has always been the girl for the job - and long before the internet discovered her as potentially the next big raging fashion icon. Here are 5 recent looks from her to prove it.