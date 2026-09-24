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Rashmika Mandanna brings playful colour to Milan Fashion Week

At Onitsuka Tiger’s SS27 show, Rashmika Mandanna embraced sporty street style in a bright corduroy jacket, pleated mini and statement red shoes.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 18:29:36 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Actor Rashmika Mandanna brought a playful burst of colour at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week as she arrived at Onitsuka Tiger’s SS27 show. She layered a brown corduroy jacket over a blue-and-white striped round-neck T-shirt, paired with a mint-green pleated skirt and a tan bag. Textured beige socks and statement red flats completed the look.

Rashmika Mandanna arrives in style in Milan (Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna arrives in style in Milan (Instagram)

Steal the style

Experiment with colour: Start with one bright outer layer and build around it with contrasting shades

Mix textures: Choose corduroy, tulle and ribbed socks to add dimension to an otherwise simple outfit

Match what matters: Pick one element of your look to match your accessories

Play with proportions: Pair a structured jacket with a short pleated skirt for a playful contrast between tailored and sporty

 
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