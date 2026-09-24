Rashmika Mandanna brings playful colour to Milan Fashion Week

Actor Rashmika Mandanna brought a playful burst of colour at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week as she arrived at Onitsuka Tiger’s SS27 show. She layered a brown corduroy jacket over a blue-and-white striped round-neck T-shirt, paired with a mint-green pleated skirt and a tan bag. Textured beige socks and statement red flats completed the look.
Steal the style
Experiment with colour: Start with one bright outer layer and build around it with contrasting shades
Mix textures: Choose corduroy, tulle and ribbed socks to add dimension to an otherwise simple outfit
Match what matters: Pick one element of your look to match your accessories
Make the shoes count: Statement sneakers or strappy footwear can give a casual look a fashion-forward finish{{/usCountry}}
Make the shoes count: Statement sneakers or strappy footwear can give a casual look a fashion-forward finish{{/usCountry}}
Play with proportions: Pair a structured jacket with a short pleated skirt for a playful contrast between tailored and sporty