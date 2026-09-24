...
...
Next Story

Robots on the runway? Fashion fraternity says ‘no thanks!’

Humanoid robots may be fashion’s newest runway guests, but designers, models and industry voices are questioning if they're needed

Updated on: Sep 24, 2026, 18:38:02 IST
By Aadrika Sominder
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Robots are becoming fashion’s newest runway guests, and not everyone is welcoming them. At Vogue World: Milano 2026 on Tuesday (September 22), four humanoid robots walked during the “Age of Intelligence” segment at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, sparking debate online, with many taking to social media to express their outrage. “Let’s never normalise robots in fashion please!” said one comment, with another saying, “Prime example of how to ruin fashion.”

Robots on the runway
Robots on the runway

But the robot-on-the-runway moment isn’t entirely new. The trend had also appeared at London Fashion Week, where Tulasi Parmar sent a humanoid robot down her SS27 runway on September 22, while in May, a South Korean showcase by entertainment-tech company Galaxy Corporation similarly paired robots with human models in choreographed avant-garde looks.

But what does the fashion fraternity have to say? 

“We explored this concept two years ago at FDCI, but there needs to be a distinction. Unless there’s a genuine tech purpose, there is simply no substitute for a real model showcasing couture and craft on the runway. Our models have been doing it flawlessly for years, so for me, it’s a big no-no,” says FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

“The whole idea of a fashion showcase today, especially in a prestigious place like Milan, is to highlight the rarity and the intricacy and the beauty of what human beings can achieve as creative people as well as skilled artisans. And I don’t think robots resonate with that space. It felt extremely out of sync to me, and I would not encourage replication!” says designer Nachiket Barve

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

milanrunwayfashion
Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Robots on the runway? Fashion fraternity says ‘no thanks!’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks