Sarees, statement pieces and solidarity: How celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan use fashion in Parliament

Fashion has always been political, a sentiment no female member of Parliament allows the audience to overlook — especially when it comes to celebrities. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, elected from Kerala's Wayanad, embodied this perfectly during her oath-taking as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday. While the moment was historic as her electoral debut, what caught the sartorial eye was her impactful choice of attire — a Kerala Kasavu saree. Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan

The intention behind the choice was palpable. While the Wayanand elections marked Priyanka's maiden victory, the saree also evoked striking memories of her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, who frequently wore similar sarees during her political career. In fact, Priyanka is the third generation of Gandhis to don this iconic white-and-gold weave, following in the footsteps of both grandmother and mother Sonia Gandhi. When asked if she thought of her grandmother during the ceremony, Priyanka responded warmly, “Yes, I did remember her, and I also remembered my father.”

Priyanka and mom Sonia Gandhi in a Kerala Kasavu saree

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s sartorial choice during her parliamentary oath was more than just a political or cultural statement; it was a powerful gesture that resonated with tradition, heritage, and the power of fashion. This concept of using attire to convey messages has also been embraced by several Bollywood celebrities, who have used their outfits at the Parliament to make a statement. Whether supporting causes, showing solidarity, or paying tribute to a cultural legacy, their wardrobe choices often carry deeper significance.

Kangana Ranaut

As the MP from Mandi in the Lok Sabha, Ranaut brings the simplicity of her characters into the big hall with relatively light coloured sarees paired with elegant jewellery like pearl necklaces; you would be far-fetched to find her flaunting her status as a successful actor in front of the mic.

Kangana Ranaut Parliament fashion

During her campaign in the early months of 2024, she was also often spotted in traditional Himachali garb — from a Kinnauri ensemble to the Chamba Gaddi dress.

Hema Malini

The veteran actress and Member of Parliament from Mathura, Hema Malini, is another Bollywood figure whose presence in Parliament is always in vogue. Known for her love of sarees, especially in rich silks and luxurious fabrics, Hema often wears garments that blend both her film star persona and political identity. The Dream Girl (1977) actor also does not shy away from wearing makeup, often sporting bold looks with vibrant colours during her campaigns — from red to sunny yellows, she effortlessly embraces them all.

Jaya Bachchan

Now coming to Jaya Bachchan, we wouldn't be amiss to say that the actor's outfits differ greatly from Hema's. Usually dressed in understatement, muted tones, if there's one thing Mrs. Bachchan does not compromise on it's quality of fabric. She is particularly fond of traditional handloom sarees, and her choice of attire frequently includes simple pieces with ethnic prints or pastel colours.

Jaya Bachchan

Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher, who used to represent Chandigarh in Parliament, takes a page out of all of their books. Through her time in Parliment, she mixed and matched between earth tones and deeper jewel tones to create a juxtaposition between decadent and formal— the best of both worlds. Kher’s outfits often featured intricate embroidery or vibrant prints, spotlighting Indian craftsmanship.

Whether it's paying tribute to traditions, supporting regional artisans, or blending glamour with professionalism, these style choices speak volumes about the actors' identity in the political arena.