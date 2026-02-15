Simar Bhatia reacts to response for her acting debut in Ikkis: It's been encouraging; one moment that's stayed with me..
In an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers, Simar Bhatia, who made her debut with Ikkis recently, says she is optimistic about her future projects.
Simar Bhatia was destined to be on the big screen. With her girl-next-door looks, she has already managed to set herself apart from many of her contemporaries.
As she shoots for HT City Showstoppers, we ask how has life been post her acting debut with Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis, she gushes, “The response has been very encouraging. One moment that truly stayed with me was when Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) shared his thoughts on my performance and spoke about his favourite scene of mine in the film. He didn’t have to do that, and yet he did, with such generosity and warmth. Receiving that, especially at the very beginning of my career, feels both reassuring and deeply motivating, and it’s something I’ll carry with me as I move forward.”
What many don’t know is that Simar, niece of actor Akshay Kumar, had not gone into audition for Ikkis, but another film, “I had actually gone in to audition for another film, and during that process, I was asked to audition for Ikkis instead. In that sense, it truly came to me. After a few rounds of auditions, I received the call- the kind that changes lives- the “you got the part” call. It was Dinu sir (producer Dinesh Vijan) congratulating me and telling me that we would be leaving for the shoot in four days. My heart was racing, my hands were shaking, and there were butterflies everywhere. It felt like discovering that the coolest person in school likes you too… except multiply that feeling by a hundred.”
What’s next, now that Ikkis has got her noticed? Simar replies with a smile, “Honestly, it’s still a little early to say. A lot of it isn’t entirely in my hands yet, but I hope what comes next is work that resonates with a wide audience and something I can once again offer a piece of my heart to.”
