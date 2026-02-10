At 83, Amitabh Bachchan shares that he will keep working till he can: ‘Absence of work has detrimental feelings’

He added, “Work efforts slowly fructifying and hope that one can be occupied in the time of work .. it is essential .. absence of work has detrimental feelings , and so work work work .. till you can.”

Taking to his blog early Tuesday morning, Amitabh said, “It is rather early for the Blog .. but some meetings have been set for an early morning hence this timing.”

Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Known for his prolific career over six decades, the actor has acted in several languages and won multiple awards for his performances over the years. He recently celebrated his 83rd birthday. Amitabh, who often takes to his blog to share his personal opinions on variety of things, has now opened up about the importance of feeling ‘occupied’ and working. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares Kaun Banega Crorepati team took him for a dineout, but his heart mourns: ‘The show must go on’ )

Amitabh recently hosted the 17th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He bid farewell to the season with an emotional and heartfelt message to the viewers. He said, “Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. I am about to begin the last day of this game, going through these emotions. I’ve spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege.”

A few months ago, Amitabh shared that he was working till 5.30 AM in the morning. He admitted, “Kept working till 5:30 in the morning .. and just forgot there was important Blog work and responses to give.. so apologies and regrets .. But regret never for the Ef (perhaps he means work).”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

Some of Amitabh's most notable films include Sholay, Deewar, Anand, Don, Zanjeer, Agneepath, Black and more recently, Piku and Pink.