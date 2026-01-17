I wanted to simply follow the facts: Sriram Raghavan on the making of his war film, Ikkis

Over and over, during the making of the war film Ikkis, Sriram Raghavan found himself wondering: “What have I got myself into?” (Photo: Yogen Shah) He had never shot a battle scene before; the ones in his film had to be set during a real war that occurred over half a century ago. The tanks he needed, the ones used by India and Pakistan in the war of 1971, had long been decommissioned and lay unmoving in museums or war memorials. He and his team had to create scale models from scratch. What played on his mind, more than any of this, was the fact that he was telling the true story of a man who gave his life for his country at the age of 21. This was a film the young man’s father, a retired brigadier, would most certainly watch; and one that Raghavan planned to screen first for members of the Indian Army. In his two decades as a filmmaker, says the 62-year-old, he had never felt such pressure. Raghavan is best-known for writing and directing stylish thrillers and whodunits that delve into the darkness of the human psyche. A prime example is Andhadhun (2018), about a murder, a conniving cast of possible suspects and a man who has quietly convinced everyone he cannot see. Here, he wanted to tell a story about war, but offer hope; build a mainstream Bollywood narrative around a tragic true tale; champion an Indian hero, but humanise everyone dragged into the horrors of battle. More than anything, he wanted to follow the facts, to tell a story that represented what people from battlefields past and present were telling him they experienced and felt. This sense of authenticity over machismo and fact over propaganda sets Ikkis apart. As Wknd columnist Deepanjana Pal put it last week, it chooses silence over noise and beauty over violence; it dares to be a war movie that dreams of peace. It is a moving tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who refused to follow orders to retreat during the Battle of Basantar, amid the India-Pakistan war of 1971. His daring manoeuvres denied Pakistan a breakthrough it sought. It was a victory for India, but one that Khetarpal, then 21, and his tank’s radio operator, Sowar Nand Singh, would pay for with their lives.

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, and Agastya Nanda as Khetarpal, in Ikkis. (Photos: Indian Army; Ikkis)

Raghavan says when he first heard the story of Khetarpal (played by Agastya Nanda in the movie), a year after the release of Andhadhun, he was struck by the incredible twists in the tale. Decades after the young soldier’s death, for instance, in the years just after the Kargil War of 1999, his 81-year-old father, Brigadier (Retd) Madan Lal Khetarpal (played by Dharmendra in the film), would visit Lahore for a college reunion, and live in the home of Mohammed Naseer (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), a retired brigadier with the Pakistani army. Khetarpal Sr would hear tales from Naseer of how the Battle of Basantar unfolded. The idea of these two men sharing this wrenching story felt so human, so full of the tragedies and inextinguishable empathies that define us, that it captivated him, Raghavan says. “This young man is still celebrated in cantonments across the country. He didn’t even seem to think he was being heroic. He simply said: ‘My gun is still working’, and added that he did not wish to abandon his tank.” *** The research it took to represent this story from the 1971 war on screen stretched out across seven years. Raghavan and members of his team spent time with Khetarpal’s family, his surviving tankmates and men who had trained with the soldier at the National Defence Academy. He gathered so much material, Raghavan says, that “we had enough to make a series”.

Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in Ikkis.