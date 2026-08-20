Sonam Kapoor’s two-saree drape is your cue to rethink wedding dressing

Not one for pregnancy-style sabbaticals, actor Sonam Kapoor stepped into the spotlight for a new store opening wearing two hand-embroidered sarees by Shanti Banaras and Raw Mango, draped across each other to create an intricate style statement. The look draws from the traditional vocabulary of Pichwai art, with intricate motifs rendered by hand in resham threads and highlighted with kasab work. She completed the ensemble with heavy jewels by Birdhichand, marking a personal connection between the families that spans two generations.

Sonam Kapoor

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Steal the style

Recreate the look with two richly embroidered sarees sharing a common theme — either the same colour palette or motifs. Drape one traditionally with a matching or contrasting blouse, then sling the second over the opposite shoulder like a stole, pinning the excess fabric neatly to the pallu. Let statement jewellery take centre stage and finish with minimal makeup for a modern heirloom feel.

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