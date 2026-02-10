Teddy Core: The fashion trend inspired by childhood comfort, this Teddy Day

In the month of love, teddy bears find their way into lovers’ arms as a classic gift. But apart from being an affectionate gift, this furry toy has also long been associated with fashion, popularly known as ‘Teddy Core’. Whether it be for their texture, colour palette, or inspired accessories, Teddy Core is ruling the fashion runways, celeb wardrobe and even the streets. Taylor Swift, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nataša Stanković embracing Teddy core fashion

This Teddy Day, have a look at how this toy has changed the subtle style into a statement. The aesthetic draws its inspiration from textures like faux fur, shearling, sherpa, brushed wool, bouclé, colours like caramel browns, beige, latte, cocoa, soft pastels and shapes like rounded silhouettes, cuddly volumes, and oversized outerwear.

Reflecting on this, designer Rina Dhaka states, “Teddies have shaped fashion more than we realise. It’s nostalgic and emotional, tapping into childhood comfort while being reimagined in a grown-up, chic way.” Beyond clothing, Teddy Core also extends to accessories like plush bags, fuzzy hats, teddy charms, soft clutches, fuzzy heels, among others.

“They represent comfort and a sense of belonging… and I can equate that to trends like fuzzy hoodies, boucle scarves, and a warm cashmere sweater that hugs you close! Fashion keeps going back to items that feel emotional, and in that regard, teddies top the list for me,” says designer Payal Jain.

The recently concluded runways have also drawn heavily from this aesthetic, showing off shearling jackets, brushed-wool coats and teddy-fur panels at The Garment’s Fall/ Winter 2026 presentation at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Dolce & Gabbana too leaned into plush faux-fur trenches and moody, sculpted coats at Milan Fashion Week.

Celebrities are openly embracing this style as well. Singer Dua Lipa chose a pair of fuzzy heels and a Chanel bag, made completely of soft fur texture and trims around the edges. Singer Taylor Swift, too, stepped out in a cream teddy coat that had everyone talking. Closer home, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen embracing dark faux-fur coats, while model Nataša Stanković has been spotted in milk-tea-toned teddy bombers and furry hats.