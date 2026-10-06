The '2000s halterneck just got a festive makeover

What connects your favourite 2000s fashion icons with today’s festive wardrobe? A classic halterneck top.

Take cue from Khushi Kapoor who paired a simple halter blouse that kept a heavy saree looking neat and modern (Photo: Instagram)

While halternecks have mostly been a go-to for club nights and western wear, they are now getting a major desi makeover this festive season.

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The cut has already been ruling global red carpets from Zoë Kravitz’s sleek Saint Laurent gowns to Alexa Demie’s chic Chanel dresses.

Back home, designers like Arpita Mehta and Rimzim Dadu recently brought the cut to ethnic runways at the FDCI India Couture Week, pairing halter blouses with festive lehengas and sarees.

If you are looking to try this silhouette for upcoming Diwali parties or wedding functions, the secret is all in how you balance the look.

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{{^usCountry}} Stylist Shraddha Lakhani emphasises keeping the drape minimal to let the cut shine: “With a halter, the neckline is already the statement, so let the jewellery be the supporting act. Pick one hero - either a bold earring or a sculpted choker, never both. Keep the dupatta light and draped off one shoulder or low at the back so it frames the cut instead of hiding it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stylist Shraddha Lakhani emphasises keeping the drape minimal to let the cut shine: “With a halter, the neckline is already the statement, so let the jewellery be the supporting act. Pick one hero - either a bold earring or a sculpted choker, never both. Keep the dupatta light and draped off one shoulder or low at the back so it frames the cut instead of hiding it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, stylist Ishita Saluja suggests leaning into traditional ear candy while ditching neckwear altogether: “I would skip the necklace completely. When styling a halter neck for a festive look, focus on traditional statement earrings like chandbalis, Jhumkas, or drop earrings. If the outfit itself is heavily embellished, scale back to smaller studs or drops so the neckline remains the clear hero of the ensemble.”

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Quick takeaways to nail the look:

Balance the outfit: Since a halter blouse shows more shoulder and neck, pair it with a heavy, flared lehenga or a rich silk saree to keep the vibe traditional.

Smart draping: Avoid wrapping your dupatta high around your chest. Pin it to one side or carry it over your elbows so the neckline stays clear.

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Keep hair off the neck: A slicked-back bun or a neat high ponytail works best to highlight the cut of the blouse.