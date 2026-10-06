...
...
Next Story

The '2000s halterneck just got a festive makeover

While halternecks have mostly been a go-to for club nights and western wear, they are now getting a major desi makeover this festive season

Published on: Oct 6, 2026, 13:26:25 IST
By Sanchita Kalra
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

What connects your favourite 2000s fashion icons with today’s festive wardrobe? A classic halterneck top.

Take cue from Khushi Kapoor who paired a simple halter blouse that kept a heavy saree looking neat and modern (Photo: Instagram)
Take cue from Khushi Kapoor who paired a simple halter blouse that kept a heavy saree looking neat and modern (Photo: Instagram)

While halternecks have mostly been a go-to for club nights and western wear, they are now getting a major desi makeover this festive season.

The cut has already been ruling global red carpets from Zoë Kravitz’s sleek Saint Laurent gowns to Alexa Demie’s chic Chanel dresses.

Back home, designers like Arpita Mehta and Rimzim Dadu recently brought the cut to ethnic runways at the FDCI India Couture Week, pairing halter blouses with festive lehengas and sarees.

If you are looking to try this silhouette for upcoming Diwali parties or wedding functions, the secret is all in how you balance the look.

Meanwhile, stylist Ishita Saluja suggests leaning into traditional ear candy while ditching neckwear altogether: “I would skip the necklace completely. When styling a halter neck for a festive look, focus on traditional statement earrings like chandbalis, Jhumkas, or drop earrings. If the outfit itself is heavily embellished, scale back to smaller studs or drops so the neckline remains the clear hero of the ensemble.”

Quick takeaways to nail the look:

Balance the outfit: Since a halter blouse shows more shoulder and neck, pair it with a heavy, flared lehenga or a rich silk saree to keep the vibe traditional.

Smart draping: Avoid wrapping your dupatta high around your chest. Pin it to one side or carry it over your elbows so the neckline stays clear.

Keep hair off the neck: A slicked-back bun or a neat high ponytail works best to highlight the cut of the blouse.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

fashiontrenddiwali
Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/The '2000s halterneck just got a festive makeover
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks