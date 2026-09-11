The ’80s hair revival is here: How to get that big, bouncy volume IRL

The ’80s revival is going beyond style silhouttes, with the decade’s biggest beauty signature — seriously voluminous hair — making a comeback. The #80shair hashtag has already clocked 200K-plus posts, with some videos crossing 3 million views, as users recreate everything from bouncy curls to teased, sky-high crowns.

The ’80s hair revival is here, especially on celebs

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And while an AI filter can give you the illusion of ’80s hair in seconds, recreating that volume IRL is a different story. The decade’s hair looks were dramatic, textured and unapologetically big, but many of their key techniques can still be adapted for 2026. We spoke to hair artists about why the look is returning, what to ask for at the salon and how to create that larger-than-life volume at home.

Why is it coming back?

“After years of sleek, controlled hair, the ’80s revival is bringing back volume, texture and attitude back to the forefront. People are looking for more personality in their hair, while social media trends like the 80s filter and the return of retro fashion (think chunky jewellery, leg warmers, maximalism) are making dramatic, expressive styles feel relevant again. Today’s Gen Z take is less about perfect, rigid curls and more about movement, individuality and a confident silhouette,” says hairstylist Charles Harrison.

What to ask for at the salon?

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{{^usCountry}} “Ask your stylist for a voluminous, layered cut with plenty of movement and height through the crown and sides rather than a uniform, rounded shape. If you want a more authentic ’80s finish for straight hair, ask about a soft perm for lasting waves and texture. For a new take on your wavy hair texture, the volume can be created through strategic layering, root-lifting techniques and selective texturising, while keeping enough length and density to build that signature big silhouette,” says celebrity stylist Amit Yashwant. How to style it at home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ask your stylist for a voluminous, layered cut with plenty of movement and height through the crown and sides rather than a uniform, rounded shape. If you want a more authentic ’80s finish for straight hair, ask about a soft perm for lasting waves and texture. For a new take on your wavy hair texture, the volume can be created through strategic layering, root-lifting techniques and selective texturising, while keeping enough length and density to build that signature big silhouette,” says celebrity stylist Amit Yashwant. How to style it at home {{/usCountry}}

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But if you’re more of a DIY queen, there are a few simple ways to replicate the look at home. While it may not be salon level, it's a good first step to decide whether you want to commit to the past! These work especially well if you have straight or wavy hair!

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- Start at the roots: Apply a volumising mousse or root-lift spray to damp hair. Blow-dry upward and away from the scalp with a round brush, then if you want more volume, place Velcro rollers at the crown while the hair cools for extra lift.

- Choose your technique to add texture, depending on the finish you want:

Crimping: Crimp selected sections rather than the entire head for a more modern take.

Backcombing: Gently tease underneath the crown and sides to build height.

Curling iron: Mix barrel sizes to create bouncy, irregular texture instead of uniform curls.

Perm: For a longer-lasting option, a perm can create the waves and texture associated with the classic ’80s look.

- Build the silhouette: Think beyond curls — the key is shape. Using your brush, tease towards the crown adding width through the sides.

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- Set it with hairspray: Use a strong-hold hairspray in light layers rather than soaking the hair. Spray, shape and let it set before adding another light layer. (With inputs from stylist Charles Harrison.)